Ayade seeks collaboration with France on agriculture, others

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Governor, on Tuesday met with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs & Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, on the sidelines of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum meeting in Abuja, seeking collaboration with the French Government on agriculture.

At the meeting, the governor discussed developmental issues in the state and areas requiring collaboration, just as he solicited the cooperation of the French Government to further consolidate on the gains of his administration and urged the French envoy to consider Cross River a priority state in the country’s intervention programmes and diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

Governor Ayade reiterated the state’s willingness to partner with French companies to deliver more infrastructure for the benefit of the people while exploring areas of mutual cooperation and trade interests.

He listed areas of intervention in the state to include Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Housing, Power, Super Highway as well as Deep Seaport.

The French Envoy, Frank Riester, in his response, assured that Cross River State would be given priority by France in her interventions and diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

Riester, who was briefed by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier, who recently took a tour of Ayade’s projects across the state while on a 2-day working visit, said he was impressed with Ayade’s drive to industrialize Cross River.

