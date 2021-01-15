Ayade lauds ex-servicemen, fallen heroes on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, on Friday, lauded the sacrifices of ex-servicemen and other fallen heroes, whom he said risked their lives to keep Nigeria one and deserved to be taken care off by the society.

Ayade who made the commendation while speaking at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade held at the Millennium Park, Calabar, lamented the pitiable condition of the ex-servicemen, stressing that the Nigerian nation owes it a responsibility to take cater for and protect them.

The governor, who was flanked by his Deputy, Professor Iwara Esu, and other top government functionaries, announced the donation of a brand new bus to the Legionnaires to ease their logistics problem.

“You fought for the sustenance of the oneness of this nation. You fought to keep us alive, therefore, we have the duty and responsibility to protect you and take care of you. Of course, one good turn deserves another,” the governor said.

“I understand your challenges, I understand your situation. I, therefore, hereby authorise the purchase of a brand new bus for all of you, the ex-servicemen,” he declared.

On his part, Chairman of Cross River state chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Captain Joseph Offiong, described the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day as unique “because we have our governor here with us and he has made us proud.”

He commended Ayade for donating a bus to the Legion and promised judicious use of it.

Earlier, the governor joined service commanders in the state and widows of fallen soldiers to lay wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the park.

