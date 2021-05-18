Ayade inaugurates Ndoma-Egba’s committee to end age-long boundary disputes in four communities

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, on Tuesday, inaugurated a Peace, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Committee to resolve the age-long land disputes between Ebom/Ebiaghara and Ediba/Usumutong communities in Abi Local Government Area of the state.

The five-man committee is headed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba.

In his remarks during the inauguration of the Committee at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, Governor Ayade condemned the destruction and loss of lives that characterised the land dispute in the four communities.

The governor appealed to the committee to come up with recommendations that would “seek ways and means to bring lasting peace to the people of Ebom, Ebijaghara, Ediba and Usumutong people, to put a lasting peace and bring hope to our people.”

Ayade, who said that he personally selected members of the committee based on their track records, expressed confidence in their ability to deliver.

“Your choice as Chairman is based on your antecedents as a SAN, you have reached the pinnacle of your profession, the profession of dispensing justice and fairness.

“As a SAN you know you have a deep experience of Cross River State. Your history is as old as the new renaissance of Cross River. You know all the key players by name, your image and towering influence should be able to calm the nerves and sit everyone down on a negotiating table and agree,” the governor to Ndoma-Egba.

“God has touched my soul to ask and seek your intervention in this protracted crisis between our brothers, four communities of the same local government perpetually at war with each other. God has whispered to me that you will bring a lasting solution to this crisis.

“It is a call from Almighty God because the amount of bloodshed has reached an unacceptable limit, the level of wanton destruction has become cataclysmic.

“You have a duty to ensure that your committee performs her duty with dispatch. We are saddling you with a responsibility that is the biggest ever because you have a role to get all the four communities to sit together,” he charged.

While urging the Committee to explore the possibility of demarcating boundaries of the four communities and pledged to implement its recommendations to the latter, Ayade stressed that rehabilitation of the warring communities would be determined by the Committee’s final report.

“Your white paper will determine the number of houses to be built in these communities, water supply, rural electrification, solar installations, all of this will form a product of your report,” Ayade added.

Responding, Senator Ndoma Egba assured the governor his committee would bring peace to the four communities saying, “we will put our lives, our bodies, our blood and our souls into this assignment.”

“Your Excellency as you know I have carried out assignments locally, nationally and internationally, but I want to say on behalf of the members of my committee that this is the assignment of our lives, this is our most important assignment.

“So I want to assure you sir that we will put our all into this assignment. It is not in any way a political assignment because peace has nothing to do with politics,” the former Senator assured.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ayade inaugurates Ndoma-Egba’s committee to end age-long boundary disputes in four communities

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Ayade inaugurates Ndoma-Egba’s committee to end age-long boundary disputes in four communities