Ayade harps on retraining of teachers for quality education

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has emphasised the importance of training and retraining of teachers, insisting that the quality of teachers and teaching invariably rubbed off on the pupils and the quality of education they got.

Governor Ayade noted that that was the reason his administration established a world-class Teachers Continuous Training Institute, TCTI, in Biase, Central Senatorial District of the state.

Ayade stated this at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, during a flag-off of the Southern Zone phase of the 2019 School-Based Management- School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP) Implementation.

According to him, “emphasis should be given to the quality of the teacher, the training of the teacher, the capacity of the teacher, the fact that the teacher has good morals, the fact that the teacher himself is subjected to occasional examinations, occasional training and improvements because this is vital to the output which are the pupils.”

Ayade disclosed that the state had a “teachers training college that provides for the training of teachers and the production of teachers.

“We decided to set up a Teachers Continuous Training Institute which core responsibility is to teach teachers on the latest trends in their respective fields.

“Any teacher who passes through this institute does not have a degree because it is a continuous training programme, it is not a degree-awarding program, it doesn’t give you any certificate. It only equips you and it is based on that performance that you are promoted,” he quipped.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, explained that for the 2019 SBMC-SIP, 1,147 communities would benefit from the fund, ranging from special grants of 5million Naira to Macro and Microgrants of N2 million and N350,000 respectively.

Cross River State, the UBEC boss disclosed, “will receive various amounts in funding support for 31 projects under this 2019 arrangement.”

