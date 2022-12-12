Ayade hands over vehicles to state anti-graft agency

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Monday handed over brand new Renault vans to the newly inaugurated Cross River State Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The handover ceremony, which was held at the open grounds of the Governor’s office, Calabar, was performed on behalf of the governor by his Chief of Staff, Martin Orim.

According to Orim, the provision of logistics to the commission to enable it to carry out its assignment effortlessly was paramount to the governor, hence the vehicles.

“We know that logistics is one of the factors that enables any organisation or government agency to achieve effective service delivery, that is why we are doing this.

“Apart from these vehicles, the governor has equally directed that the commission’s take off grant and office accommodation be immediately made available”, Orim disclosed.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Commission, the Chairman, Justice Effiom Ita (Retired), expressed gratitude to the governor for making their job easy and promised to deliver on their mandate.

“We are going to hit the ground running, there won’t be any excuses”, Justice Ita assured.

Governor Ayade had last month inaugurated the Commission with a charge on the members to help block leakages in government.

At the inauguration, Governor Ayade said: “There are so many places that we have leakages that we believe that your presence can help to block.

“We would want to be a perfect example of how a Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission could play its role.

“Therefore, there should be no political intrusions of any kind, no hatchets, nothing intended against anyone. We intend to give glory to the state and not shame the state”

The governor further charged members of the Commission to also work with their conscience.

“You should never, ever be used for any other purpose other than the purpose for which the commission was constituted. So have it in mind that you have been elevated through this commission to serve God before serving the state”

Other members of the Commission include Barrister Akinde Emmanuel, Eferi Eni Okoi, Comrade John Odey( representing the state government), Mrs Franca Inok, CSP Emmanuel Adam( representing the Nigerian police) and Faluyi Oluwale( representing the Department of State Security, DSS).





