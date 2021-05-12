Ayade deploys drones for medical supplies to hard-to-reach areas

Cross River State government is set to deploy medical drones to areas that are hard to reach in the state.

The drones will supply drugs and other medical essentials to such areas.

To achieve the motive, government is partnering a drone delivery company, Zipline.

Speaking on Monday during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zipline officials in Calabar, the state capital, Governor Ben Ayade said Cross River is playing a special role in the health sector, stating that “in 90 days, we will start the delivery of essential drugs to hard to reach areas facilitated by drone delivery systems.”

Assuring Zipline officials of necessary support to carry out their assignment, the governor said: “I want to thank the entire team for your commitment to this cause and we are here to provide you all the necessary support to ensure that you start on a strong footing”.

Ayade expressed optimism that going forward, Zipline would be a major stakeholder in quality healthcare delivery in the state, especially when the state-owned pharmaceutical company, Calapharm starts running.

“When our pharmaceutical company starts running, it will be a major producer of most of these drugs and we believe that your expertise will really be needed around that area since your delivery time is just about 30 minutes. We will have them across the three senatorial districts to guarantee that from the point of dispatch to the point of delivery, we should be able to do 30 minutes per package,” Ayade added.

Zipline’s senior vice president, Daniel Marfo, in his remarks, commended Governor Ayade’s strides in the health sector and pledged his company’s commitment to sustaining the tempo.

“We are most pleased with your dynamic vision of ensuring that Cross River State leapfrogs the tradition and the norms, by taking a step to the future,” Marfo told the governor.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, described the drone delivery system as a game changer “in ensuring that medical supplies, drugs, vaccines can be delivered to health centres in real time and in the shortest possible time so that people can get help when they need it.”

