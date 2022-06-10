Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 presidential election.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to the governor, Mr Christian Ita, quoted Ayade as expressing an “unwavering optimism that this soldier of democracy who has seen it all will lead our great party to victory.”

The Cross River State governor, who also contested the APC presidential primaries alongside Tinubu assured the APC presidential candidate of his total support at the polls.

Extolling Tinubu’s sterling qualities, Ayade said: “Your Excellency, from your NADECO days to the ACN era and then to your immeasurable contribution to the formation of APC and its subsequent ascension to power, there is no doubt that you have laboured and sacrificed for democracy and its enthronement in our nation.

“Therefore, your emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party is a fitting and deserving reward for a man who has been in the trenches for democracy and good governance for decades now.

“I have an unwavering belief that as a soldier of democracy who has seen it all, you will lead the APC to seamless victory next year. Rest assured that as your look back, you will find me matching with you 100 per cent to the threshold of victory.





“I heartily and warmly congratulate you on this monumental milestone.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Ayade congratulates Tinubu, describes him as a soldier of democracy

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Ayade congratulates Tinubu, describes him as a soldier of democracy

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Ayade congratulates Tinubu, describes him as a soldier of democracy

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo..Ayade congratulates Tinubu, describes him as a soldier of democracy