Ayade congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on appointment as WTO DG

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has congratulated Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, on her confirmation as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, Ayade described the new WTO DG as the “poster girl of unassailable attainments and a record-breaker who has not only shattered a glass-ceiling but has continually proved her mettle and brought honour to the country.”

“We are extremely proud of one of our very best, our own dear Ngozi who has just emerged the first African, the first woman and the first black Director-General of WTO.

“As the Managing-General of the World Bank, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr OKonjo-Iweala brilliantly distinguished herself to the applause of her countrymen and women and to the admiration of the world. It is not, therefore, a surprise that the international community found her suitable for the exalted office of the WTO,” the statement quoted Ayade as saying.

The Cross River State governor expressed optimism that the state will benefit immensely from her new role.

“I have no doubt that her wealth of knowledge will be of huge benefit to Nigeria, particularly Cross River, and the world at large,” Ayade further said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…Gov Ayade congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on appointment as DG, WTO

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Gov Ayade congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on appointment as DG, WTO