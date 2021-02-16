Ayade congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on appointment as WTO DG

Latest News
By Andy-Mba Ukweni - Calabar
Gov Ayade congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO, Gbajabiamila congratulates Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has congratulated Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, on her confirmation as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, Ayade described the new WTO DG as the “poster girl of unassailable attainments and a record-breaker who has not only shattered a glass-ceiling but has continually proved her mettle and brought honour to the country.”

“We are extremely proud of one of our very best, our own dear Ngozi who has just emerged the first African, the first woman and the first black Director-General of WTO.

“As the Managing-General of the World Bank, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr OKonjo-Iweala brilliantly distinguished herself to the applause of her countrymen and women and to the admiration of the world. It is not, therefore, a surprise that the international community found her suitable for the exalted office of the WTO,” the statement quoted Ayade as saying.

The Cross River State governor expressed optimism that the state will benefit immensely from her new role.

“I have no doubt that her wealth of knowledge will be of huge benefit to Nigeria, particularly Cross River, and the world at large,” Ayade further said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…Gov Ayade congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on appointment as DG, WTO

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Gov Ayade congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on appointment as DG, WTO

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Recent ethnic attacks adding to existing problems in Nigeria ― Abdulsalami Abubakar

Latest News

Kogi Police decorates 255 newly promoted officers

Latest News

Seven months after Buraimoh’s death, Lagos Assembly announces Setonji as spokesman

Latest News

Attend to Nigerians abroad with dignity, Buhari tells envoys

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More