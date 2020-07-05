AXA Mansard, Western Union collaborate on inclusive insurance

A Payment Company, Western Union has partnered with an insurance company, AXA Mansard in the provision of inclusive insurance to customers.

An initial pilot, called ‘Transfer Protect’, launched this week in France with AXA Partners, offers Western Union’s customers sending money through the option of seamlessly signing up for a life and disability insurance solution.

Speaking during the launching ceremony held recently, President and CEO of Western Union, Hikmet Ersek said that the partnership is a novel strategy of facilitating value-added services to millions of customers, adding that AXA’s strategy aligned with theirs

He added that the platform will provide peace of mind as payments will be made in the advent of unforeseen contingencies.

Ersek, however, noted that the aim of the collaboration is to serve low income to mass market populations by accelerating the development of adapted and relevant insurance and protection services.

“This new partnership will provide a new way for us to facilitate value-added products and services to the millions of immigrants and dual-belongers.

“AXA is a worldwide leader whose financial inclusion strategy is well-aligned with ours, and we are excited about the opportunities that our collaboration presents.

“This will help provide peace of mind to the migrant population knowing that their designated family members or loved ones will receive a payment in case of an unfortunate life or disability event.

“This business aims to serve low income to mass market populations by accelerating the development of adapted and relevant insurance and protection services.

“For Western Union, this is a new step in their customer-centric strategy to enrich the value it provides to customers by integrating adjacent financial services seamlessly through its global omnichannel platform.

“Our customers around the world trust Western Union with their most important and complex money transfers,” he said.

Speaking also, The Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard, Thomas Buberl stated that the company is committed to providing inclusive insurance, a business with high social impact.

Thomas expressed excitement towards leveraging Western Union’s extensive network and trusted brand to reach its global customer base, thereby bringing accessible, relevant and affordable protection to those who need it most

It would be recalled that AXA Mansard Insurance Plc recently announced a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of N21.08 billion as at March 2020 up by 21% from N17.42bn in same period in 2019 in its unaudited financial report 2020.

The company’s Net Premium Income also grew N8.25 billion, up 39% from N5.95bn in March 2019.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Why govs, others are more at risk —Medical experts

MEDICAL experts have spoken on factors that are capable of putting governors and other key political leaders on the first line of the coronavirus pandemic in more danger. They, however, dispelled as untrue the notion that the incidence of COVID-19 is higher among political office holders or health workers as many people assume… Read Full Story

UN Suspends Air Services As Terrorists Attack Chopper In Borno

The United Nations (UN) on Saturday announced a suspension of humanitarian air services in the northeast following the latest attack on one of its helicopters in Borno… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints Pam As Christian Pilgrims Commission Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC)… Read Full Story

Appeal Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Election As Kogi Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as the duly elected governor of Kogi State… Read Full Story

MFM To Begin Another 30 Days Prayer Retreat

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has directed that members extend the ongoing 30 Days Prayer Retreat which marks the third session… Read Full Story

109,823 N-Power Beneficiaries Now Business Owners ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says no fewer than 109,823 beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme are now business owners… Read Full Story

Who Flies APC Flag In Ondo?

EXCEPT for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) handles the primary election or selection of its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election carefully, the party in the state may be heading towards another round of crisis similar to the one that engulfed it in Edo State recently which may cause it to… Read Full Story

No Difference Between PDP, APC —Olateru-Olagbegi

Martins Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi is an aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the preparedness of the party… Read Full Story

VOICE OF COURAGE: E No Finish?

The controlling leadership of ACN got a casual job in 2015 and took it like a mega-contract. They did more than a month’s job for a day’s pay. They pawned everything in exchange for nothing. All core values were thrown away. The ancient landmarks of the fathers were set aside. Many of the icons in the land were… Read Full Story

GIBBERS: Buhari Isn’t Judiciary’s Messiah (1)

In the last 12 years, salaries of Nigerian judges have not been reviewed. In a review of the development of inflation rates in Nigeria between 1979 and 2019, by World data, the average inflation rate was calculated at 19.2 per cent. Now, hold your breath. The report added “overall, the price increase was 80,304.39 per cent… Read Full Story

Threatened Cooperation! Cooperative Societies In The Cloud Of COVID-19

ALL over the world, especially in Third World economies, one of the platforms through which peoples’ common business dreams and financial needs are crystallised is the cooperative society. A cooperative society is simply a voluntary association of individuals who have come together to pursue their economic goals… Read Full Story

COVID-19: The Church And The New Order

The Church is just one of the institutions that have been caught in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic following the ban on public gatherings for about three months as a way of controlling the spread of the virus by the federal and state governments… Read Full Story

40 Years After, Ayinla Omowura Remembered With Album

As part of the activities to mark the 40th year anniversary of the exit of Apala icon, Waheed Ayinla popular as Ayinla Omowura, an album entitled ‘Anigilaje has been released in his honour… Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE