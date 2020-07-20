AXA Mansard offers free motor insurance cover to customers

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA, global leader in insurance and asset management has announced its offer of a two-week free insurance cover on all renewals of its comprehensive motor insurance policy.

This two-weeks free cover offered by the company commenced on May 1, 2020, and will run till December 31, 2020.

In a statement issued by the company, it was stated that all AXA Mansard motor insurance customers will receive a two-week free insurance cover upon the next renewal of their policy.

That is, upon renewal, customers will pay for 11.5 months whilst cover will be given for 12 months. The prorated premium for the two weeks is to be deducted from the amount to be paid as premium, the company said.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr Kunle Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer at AXA Mansard Insurance Plc said that, “We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many Nigerians beyond just their physical or mental wellbeing. To provide support to our customers during this unprecedented time, the company has decided to subsidise the premium payable by our motor insurance customers, whilst they get the full benefits of the cover purchased.

“AXA Mansard offers a variety of motor insurance options that fit your needs as a woman, man or parent. With its flexible payment option, first responder service and 24/7 contact centre support, The First Responder Service is an initiative that provides immediate assistance to customers on AXA Mansard’s retail motor insurance plan right at the scene of an accident. AXA Mansard gives you rest of mind as you drive your valuable cars.”

Ahmed concluded by saying that “We implore all our customers to seize this opportunity to enjoy the benefits of total coverage whilst saving some money to attend to other personal needs.

“As we continue to fight this global pandemic, you can continue to count on the dedication and support of the AXA Mansard team to ensure we provide valuable assistance during these trying times and beyond.”

AXA Mansard Insurance plc was incorporated in 1989 as a private limited liability company and is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM).

The company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in November 2009.