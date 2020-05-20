AXA Mansard introduces telemedicine service

A health management organisation, AXA Mansard Health Limited has introduced its telemedicine service as part of its commitment to improving access to quality healthcare service by Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr Tope Adeniyi stated that the health sector may become overwhelmed with the growing spread of COVID-19, leaving patients with other health issues at risk of neglect.

He added that the company has resolved to employ the use of the telemedicine service to ensure all its customers are given the best treatment at any time.

“One of the lessons this pandemic has taught the world is that healthcare will always be a topmost priority to every individual, irrespective of the age, colour or gender.

“We must, therefore, constantly strive to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater to people’s healthcare needs at every point in time.

“Therefore, we launched this service as part of our contribution to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and it is very much in line with our promise to empower people to live better lives,” he said.

The CEO noted that the service will also help its customers reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections, help them align with social distancing guidelines and eliminate travel time to the hospital.

