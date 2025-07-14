Awujale’s death: Amb Awolowo Dosumu condoles with Ogun govt, Royal family, Ijebu people 

The family of Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ has commiserated with the Ogun State government, Royal Family, and the people of Ijebuland over the passing of late Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijẹbu Kingdom.

Tribune Online reports that the monarch, who was one of the longest-reigning monarchs in Nigeria, joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91 years.

Ambassador Dr. O. Awolọwọ Dosumu, in separate letters on Monday on behalf of the family, described the late monarch as a towering figure in Nigeria’s traditional institution whose reign of over six decades will continue to be remembered for impact on sociopolitical and cultural evolution.

“Ọba Adetọna was a monarch of rare distinction. A towering figure in Nigeria’s traditional institution, his reign of over six remarkable decades will be remembered not only for its longevity but more importantly for its profound impact on the sociopolitical and cultural evolution of Ijebu Kingdom and the nation at large. Ascending the throne at a youthful age, he ruled with uncommon wisdom, steadfast courage, and a vision that brought dignity and modern relevance to the traditional rulership.

“His reign was marked by extraordinary foresight and modernising zeal. A deeply respected voice in national discourse, Kabiyesi was not afraid to speak truth to power. His interventions strengthened the relevance of traditional institutions in contemporary governance.

“His legacy is etched not only in the hearts of his people but also in enduring institutions like the Ọba Sikiru Adetọna Professorial Chair in Governance at Ọlabisi Ọnabanjọ University, which bears testimony to his intellectual foresight and his commitment to capacity-building and nation-building,” the condolence letter addressed to the royal family partly reads.

Continuing, Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu said though the passing of Oba Adetona marks the end of an era, his legacy will live on as a beacon of royal dignity and devoted service.

“Kabiyesi was a monarch of exceptional courage, integrity, and vision. For over six decades, he led his people with wisdom, modernised the traditional institution, and became a respected voice in national affairs,” Ambassador Awolowo said in a condolence letter to the state government and the people of Ijebu land.

While praying for the deceased on behalf of Awolowo family, Awolowo Dosumu said mourning the late monarch is a celebration of an impactful life well-lived.

“As we mourn his departure, we also celebrate an impactful life well-lived and a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

“May the Almighty grant his noble soul eternal rest and comfort his family, the Ijẹbu people, and the wider Ogun State community,” Awolowo Dosumu prayed.

