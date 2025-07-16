Awujale supported my family during darkest times, Diya pens emotional tribute

The chairman of Odogbolu Local Government and son of the late Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya, Hon. Babatunde Diya, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who was laid to rest on Monday at his country home in Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode.

Hon. Diya recalled the pivotal role the late monarch played during his father’s persecution under the regime of the late General Sani Abacha, one of Nigeria’s darkest political periods.

In a statement released to journalists on Tuesday, the local government chairman praised the late Oba Adetona’s courage and integrity, describing his passing not just as the end of a royal reign, but the silencing of a fearless voice that stood for justice when it was most dangerous to do so.

“Kabiyesi, the news of your passing struck not just a chord of sorrow; it awakened deep memories of honour, courage, and gratitude.

“Your transition is not merely the end of a royal reign; it is the silencing of a courageous voice that once stood up for my family.

“When my father, General Oladipo Diya, faced persecution during one of Nigeria’s darkest hours, many chose silence. many walked away, but Your Majesty, you stood firm. You raised your royal voice not for favour or fame, but for justice and truth.

“You brought comfort in a time of betrayal, light in an hour of national gloom, and protection when danger circled close. You reminded the world that the Ijebu people do not turn their backs on their own.”

Hon. Diya asserted that the Diya family would never forget the late monarch’s unwavering support.

“Today, as I serve as chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, I do so bearing not only the name of my father but also the legacy of a king who stood by us in our greatest trial.

“Your courage paved the way for our restoration. Your honour preserved our dignity. Your love made room for our future.

“Kabiyesi, you were more than a monarch; you were a moral compass in a time of turbulence; a shield when the winds howled; a pillar when the roof shook. Your reign defined nobility in its highest form not just through regalia, but through righteousness.

“I mourn you not only as a subject of Ijebuland, but as a son whose destiny you helped preserve. I carry that gratitude in my heart, and in my service, I pledge to uphold the values you embodied: justice, truth, and loyalty.

“Your voice may be still, but your legacy thunders on. Your body may rest, but your spirit stands watch. The Iroko has fallen, but its shade shall cover us for generations. Rest well, Kabiyesi. You stood for us, now we rise in your honour.”

