Awujale stool: New faction emerges from Funsegbunwa ruling house

All does not seem well within the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, the lineage next in line to produce the Awujale of Ijebuland, as a new faction identifying itself as the “Original Fusengbuwa Ruling House” has emerged.

The faction’s coordinator, Chief Fassy Yusuf, disclosed this on Thursday at the Oba Adesimbo Tunwase Museum and Hall, Agunsebi, Ijebu-Ode. He explained that the faction comprises the Jadiara Royal House, Bubiade Royal House, Tunwase Royal House, and the Fusengbuwa Royal House.

According to him, the term “Original” was adopted only as a means of distinction and not to exclude other family members. He further noted that the mourning period of the late Awujale, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, GCON, who passed away on July 13, 2025, will officially end on Sunday, October 11, 2025—paving the way for the commencement of the succession process.

Yusuf, who is the Bagbimo of Ijebuland, read from the Declaration made under Section 4 (2) of the Chiefs Law 1957, which states that the four ruling houses entitled to present candidates are Gbelegbuwa, Anikinlaiya, Fusengbuwa, and Fidipote, with Fusengbuwa being the next in line.

He clarified that aspirants to the stool must belong to the ruling house and trace their descent through the male line, except in cases where succession devolves through the female line under the Abidagba principle.

Responding to claims by the Folagbade Adenuga group, Yusuf stressed that Folagbade is not listed as a ruling house in the declaration and therefore must align with one of the recognized branches.

The coordinator added that a family database and Expression of Interest forms for aspirants to the throne would be released in due course, noting that the forms would be free of charge. However, he said voluntary contributions of ₦2,000 were encouraged to support the database exercise.

He also explained that, for now, the group is represented by himself as coordinator and Pastor Prince Bola Salami as secretary, while a formal family head will be announced later.

The event was attended by Otunba Odedina Emmanuel, Oloriebi of Jadiara; Prince Adewale Jadesinmi, Oloriebi of Bubiade; Prince Bolarinde Salami, Secretary; Chief G.A. Sanni, Balogun of Esugbon; and Oba Prof. Titilayo Hassan, Elesugbon of Esugbon, alongside other representatives of the four branches.

