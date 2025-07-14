Awujale: Speaker Tajudeen, Daniel, Oyebanji mourn Oba Adetona

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; Senator Gbenga Daniel, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday, commiserated with the Ijebu people over the passing of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on Sunday, at the age of 91.

Speaker Abbas, who extolled the virtues of the respected monarch, said he will be remembered for his forthright leadership and sincerity of purpose during his reign over Ijebuland.

The Speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, bemoaned the loss of two great Nigerians, Oba Adetona and former president, Muhammadu Buhari, on the same day.

While noting that Oba Adetona became the Awujale in 1960 and ruled Ijebuland for about 65 years, Speaker Tajudeen stated that the impact of his reign was felt beyond Ogun State, making him one of the kings to have hosted and counselled serving presidents.

As one of the country’s longest-reigning traditional rulers, Speaker Abbas said the late Awujale was a blessing to the Ijebu people, rallying them towards the development of the land, and making Ojude Oba (the king’s court), an annual festival that is now attracting global attention to Ijebuland.

The Speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Oba Adetona Jannatul Firdaus, while extending his condolences to the people and the government of Ogun State.

On his part, Daniel, representing Ogun East, said the revered monarch was not just a traditional ruler, but a father figure to him and many others.

He said the late Oba Adetona became a symbol and identity of progress, resourcefulness and enterprise, earning the sobriquet as “Orisa Ijebu”, an apotheosis of a god with spiritual authority and a dispenser of prosperity, in his 65 years on the throne.

The statement reads, “I received the news of the passing of our highly revered monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON Ogbagba II, the Awujale of with great sadness and profound sense of loss.

“His death was a personal loss to me because we shared a great deal of confidence and close relationships. Kabiyesi was not just our traditional ruler in Ìjèbú land, but a father figure to many of us. His life exemplified the true core values of what the whole of Ijebu people represent; he was the moral compass of integrity, courage and wisdom. He symbolises the full essence of our culture and traditional values.

“In his 65 years on the throne, Kabiyesi became the symbol and identity of progress, resourcefulness and enterprise, earning the sobriquet as ‘Orisa Ijebu’, an apotheosis of a god with spiritual authority and a dispenser of prosperity.

“His exit marked a significant closure of an exciting era and the reopening of a new chapter in the history of Ìjèbú and Yoruba land in general. His long reign and ripe old age filled a void in our ancestry and common history. We mourn!

“I extend my heartfelt commiseration to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, a personal friend and alter ego of Kabiyesi Awujale Adetona; to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; to the good people of Ogun State and most especially every son and daughter of Ìjèbú land at home and in the diaspora; my condolences to the Olorituns, the Council of Otunbas and Chiefs and to the immediate families of Kabiyesi Awujale on this loss.

“I am personally comforted that Kabiyesi Adetona has just transitioned into the eternal realm of immortality and spirituality, where he will forever superintend over the affairs of Akile Ijebu and its prosperity.

“I wish his earthly family the guidance of the Almighty as I pray for their comfort to be able to bear the pains of this spiritual ascension to the world of saints.”

Also, Oyebanji mourned the passing of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The late Oba Adetona joined his ancestors on Sunday at the age of 91 after reigning for six and a half decades.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said the late Oba Adetona’s legacies would continue to remain indelible.

Oyebanji said the late Awujale oozed royalty, class, colour, dignity and honour in his lifetime but yet remained humble in his day-to-day royal duties to the benefit of his subjects.

According to him, the late Oba Adetona left legacies of service, dedication, sacrifice, humility, preservation of culture and tradition of his people whom he ruled for 65 years.

He explained that the late Oba Adetona was a good example of how a leader can galvanise his people for overall community development to complement government support.

The governor said the late Ijebu monarch, in his lifetime, offered wise counsel to those in authority on the need to add value to governance and serve humanity with compassion.

He also described the death of Oba Adetona as a double blow to the nation, coming barely hours after the news of the passing of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He prayed God to grant Oba Adetona eternal repose and his family, Ijebu indigenes, the government and people of Ogun State the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“I convey the condolences of the Government and people of Ekiti State to the family of the late Awujale, the Government of Ogun State and the people of Ijebu over the passing of the highly revered Oba Adetona. May God grant Kabiyesi’s eternal rest and comfort his family,” the governor added.

