Awujale, other traditional rulers in Ijebuland endorse Abiodun for second term

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, and other traditional rulers that constituted the Ijebu Traditional Council, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun in 2023.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the Council held at the Palace of Awujale, in Ijebu-Ode, on Thursday, read by the Secretary of the Council, the Obiri of Aiyepe, Oba Rosiji Okubanjo.

The Council noted that Abiodun’s administration signed into law, the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Ogun State 2021, which according to it had positively reformed the installation and burial rights of traditional rulers in the state, hence its resolve to endorse him for re-election.

They also appreciated the effort of Abiodun in the distribution of people’s oriented projects equitably.

Parts of the communique reads thus, “The Ijebu Traditional Council noted the Governor’s pledge on development of the Deep Sea Port in Ogun Waterside Local Government, and we encourage him to see to the actualization of the project.

“The Governor has attracted an unprecedented inflow of direct foreign investments to the state and making the state the preferred investment destination.

“The Governor has increased the Internally Generated Revenue of the State to a record level that has made the state number three in Nigeria according to Budgit Report 2021.

” The Governor and his officials continue to accord regard and reverence to traditional rulers and institutions in Ogun State.

“Taking the sterling performance of the Governor and his team into cognisance, members deliberate further on the future of the State. Therefore, the Ijebu Traditional Council unanimously endorsed the second term bid of Prince Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State, for him to continue his good, people-oriented developmental projects and services in the state beyond 2023.”

Oba Adetona in his remarks assured Abiodun of his re-election in 2023, saying “don’t worry yourself, God on our side, when you get to office in 2023, we will talk more.”

He sought for prayers from the Christians and Muslims faithful for Abiodun to return to office.

Abiodun appreciated the traditional council for the “unsolicited” endorsement”, describing Oba Adetona as an embodiment of consistency, utmost sincerity, discipline among others.

He highlighted some developmental and infrastructural projects executed by his administration in Ijebuland and the state in general, with an assurance that the Agro Cargo Airport alone would attract multi-billion naira projects to the state.

According to him, the airport project that he inherited from his predecessor, had earned the state a cheque of N3.5billion from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), for 100 hectares of land.

In addition, the governor said one of the partners of the state, had paid $400million dollars to invest in the Cargo Airport area.

Abiodun said for these investments, the state only contributed land.

The governor, who appreciated the people of the state for their support promised not to rest on his oars, as he continued in 2023.