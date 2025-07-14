Awujale: Ogun traditional rulers pay tribute to late Oba Sikiru Adetona

The Ogun State Council of Obas has mourned the passing of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of the Ijebu Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCFR.

Oba Adetona died on Sunday and has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Chairman of the Council and Olu of Ilaro, Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba (Dr.) Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, stated that the monarch’s passing marks the end of a historic chapter in traditional leadership — not only in Ogun State but across Nigeria.

“Baba was not only a king to his people but a national voice whose courage and wisdom enriched the traditional institution in ways that will never be forgotten. His reign, one of the longest in Nigeria, was marked by dignity and a tireless commitment to truth and justice.

“To us in Yewaland, Oba Adetona was a royal father whose support for our political emancipation was both visible and deeply felt. His leadership encouraged friendship and mutual respect across all divisions.

“He was a bridge builder, a lover of peace, and a respected statesman who carried the weight of tradition with a modern sense of purpose. His contributions to the progress of Ogun State were countless, and his dedication to service stood as an example to all.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the Ijebu people, the royal household, the entire state, and indeed all who feel the pain of this great loss. We pray that Almighty God grants his soul peaceful rest.”

