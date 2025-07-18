Awujale: Ogun govt constitutes state burial committee for Oba Adetona

The Ogun State Government has constituted a 12-man state burial committee for the late Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, 13th July, 2025 and was subsequently buried the following day.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, the committee is being saddled with the responsibility of organising and coordinating every official activity towards giving the late monarch a befitting burial, in honour of his legacy and contributions to Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

The Chairman of the Committee is the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

Others were the Chief Economic Adviser/Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okunbanjo; Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs; Mrs. Kehinde Akinola, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Protocol & Ceremonials; and the Chairman, Ijebu Ode Local Government, Hon. Damilare Alebiosu.

The Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, representative of Ijebu traditional council; Otunba Giwa Adesanya Yusuf; representative of Council of Otunbas; Chief Oluwaranti Lekan-Osifeso, representative of Council of Chiefs; Otunba Adegboyega Adesoye, representative of Balogun(Eleshins); Chief Tunde Odulaja, representative of Heritage Group; Otunba Kunle Ogunade, representative of Regberegbe; as members and Dr. Rotimi Akinlesi, Permanent Secretary, Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, as Secretary

Meanwhile, the committee, at its inaugural meeting on Thursday (17th July, 2025) said it would work in consultation with the family of late Kabiyesi who were present at the meeting and other stakeholders to ensure a successful and befitting programmes for the departed king in view of the anticipated attendance of the President and Commander in Chief of the Federation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

