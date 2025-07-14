Awujale: Oba Sikiru Adetona’s burial holds today in Ijebu

The remains of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Ode, Oba Sikuru Kayode Adetona, are lying in state at his Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence, in Ijebu-Ode.

In a release signed by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, it was stated that the burial will take place by 4:00 p.m.

The revered monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, urged residents of the state to remember the families of the revered monarch in their prayers.

