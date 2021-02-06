Awujale denies issuing statement on Sunday Igboho

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has denied issuing any statement in support of Mr Sunday Adeyemo’s (Igboho) fight against Fulani herdsmen terrorising some Yoruba communities in the South-West region of the country.

The monarch in a statement issued by his personal assistant, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Saturday, said such statement did not emanate from him.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Aafin Awujale has been drawn to fake news trending on the social media quoting our revered royal father, Oba Alaiyeluwa Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona CFR JP, Ogbagba II, the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, as having issued a statement on the current situation in some states concerning Mr Sunday Igboho.

“The Aafin Awujale hereby categorically denies that Kabiyesi Alayeluwa ever issued such statement or comment on the issue.

“As you are all aware, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa is a great patriot and at all times fully in support of Yoruba’s progress, development and aspirations. However, it should be clarified that the statement credited to him in the meantime is “fake news”.

“This statement is issued as a matter of principle that nobody has the right to put anything in the news in our name without our knowledge and consent.”