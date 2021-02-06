Awujale denies issuing statement on Sunday Igboho

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Yoruba descendants in North America, Sunday Igboho storms Ogun, Sunday Igboho, I am not interested in leading Amotekun
Sunday Igboho

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has denied issuing any statement in support of Mr Sunday Adeyemo’s (Igboho) fight against Fulani herdsmen terrorising some Yoruba communities in the South-West region of the country.

The monarch in a statement issued by his personal assistant, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Saturday, said such statement did not emanate from him.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Aafin Awujale has been drawn to fake news trending on the social media quoting our revered royal father, Oba Alaiyeluwa Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona CFR JP, Ogbagba II, the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, as having issued a statement on the current situation in some states concerning Mr Sunday Igboho.

“The Aafin Awujale hereby categorically denies that Kabiyesi Alayeluwa ever issued such statement or comment on the issue.

“As you are all aware, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa is a great patriot and at all times fully in support of Yoruba’s progress, development and aspirations. However, it should be clarified that the statement credited to him in the meantime is “fake news”.

“This statement is issued as a matter of principle that nobody has the right to put anything in the news in our name without our knowledge and consent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

APC will rule Nigeria for more than 16 years, Senate President tells PDP

Latest News

#EndSARS: Lagos panel orders re-opening of Lekki tollgate

Latest News

Oyo govt establishes Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation

Latest News

Three crushed to death in Kwara

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More