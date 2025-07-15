Awujale buried at his private residence according to Islamic rites

•Tinubu, Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, others in attendance

•As eminent Nigerians pay tributes

The remains of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona, were buried at his private residence, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, according to Islamic rites on Monday.

The late monarch reigned for 65 years and joined his ancestors on Sunday at the age of 91 years.

Ijebu-Ode town, the seat of Awujale, stood still as dignitaries from all walks of life, sons and daughters of Ijebuland, paid the revered monarch their last respect.

The Federal Government delegation was led by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and his counterpart in the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

Others in attendance were the governors of Ogun and Lagos states, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; deputy governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Senator Gbenga Daniel; Senator Salis Shuaib and Senator Solomon Adeola.

The wife Ogun State governor, Bamidele Abiodun; former First Lady of the state, Funso Amosun; the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Olorogun Sunny Kuku; Chairman of Odua Investment, Otunba Abimbola Ashiru; Olori Omooba of Ijebuland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, sons and daughters andothers graced the burial.

The Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Miftaudeen Gbadegesin Ayanbadejo, led the Janaza prayers for the deceased.

Osoba, while speaking with newsmen, described the late Awujale as a monarch with sharp faculty and one who kept his reputation till the end.

“Baba lived a fulfilled life. He’s respected and loved. His reputation, not only in Ijebu, but in Ogun State, remains intact to the end.

“He has a sharp faculty and brain because he spoke with the governor a few hours before he died. Today is a day of celebration for a great monarch,” he said.

Daniel in his remarks, lauded the late monarch for his uprightness and forthright leadership displayed throughout his reign.

He described him as a fearless monarch who never shield from speaking the truth to power, adding that one of the best way to immortalise Awujale was to ensure the actualisation of the creation of a new state out of the old Ijebu Province.

He said this was one of the long-cherished dreams of the late monarch.

“I think it is common knowledge that Oba Adetona, you have a personality who can speak the truth to power at any time and who can be described as fearless, who abhors people telling lies and who is straight forward to a fault,’’ he said.

The 2023 Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, in an interview, noted that legacies of the late Awujale would be remembered for a long time.

He described him as a forthright person, who speaks the truth always adding that he was a custostodian of culture.

Also speaking, Dangote said Awujale was an influential personality in his lifetime and that he had come to pay his last respect because of his relationship with him.

Ijebuland Council of Otunbas extols Oba Adetona’s legacy

The Council of Otunbas of Ijebuland, has expressed sorrow over the passing of the revered Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu-land, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who joined his ancestors on Sunday, describing the late monarch as a symbol of royalty, dignity, courage and wisdom, whose reign redefined the modern traditional institution in Nigeria.

The Council of Otunbas, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Busura Alebiosu, said that the late monarch was not just a monarch to the Ijebus, but was the soul of a people, the custodian of their heritage and a global icon of integrity.

The council noted that Oba Adetona’s long and impactful reign, marked by fearlessness, intellect and modernisation, would remain an inspiration to generations unborn.

Alebiosu commiserated with Ijebu sons and daughters across the world, stating that the vacuum left by Oba Adetona’s transition was immense, but urged every Ijebu man and woman to honour the late monarch’s memory by living out the values he cherished.

He was a leader committed to naturing ethical leadership, good governance — NIPSS boss

The Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, has described the late Awujale, the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as a true leader who was commitment to nurturing ethical leadership, fostering good governance and empowering future generations with values necessary for national development.

In his condolence message made available to Nigerian Tribune in Jos, Plateau State, Professor Omotayo stated that the late icon who joined his ancestors on Sunday, contributed immensely to the emancipation of Nigeria into a democratic country that citizens are all proud of today.

According to him, the late Awujale’s enviable contributions to the development of good governance in Nigeria echoes around the world.

“ A manifestation of this uncommon commitment led to the endowment of the Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair on Good Governance and the eventual establishment of first of its kind in Nigeria, “School of Governance Studies” at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye,’’ he said.

Awujale was a guiding light for Yoruba race —Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has mourned the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors on Sunday, describing him as a revered figure and guiding light for the Yoruba race and the nation.

The Yoruba generalissimo said this in a condolence message, copy of which was made available to newsmen, noting that the passing of Oba Adetona, who ascended the throne in 1960 and was one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs, marked the end of an era in the annals of Yoruba history.

According to Iba Adams, Oba Adetona’s reign united all Ijebu people, saying that it was marked by immeasurable progress and development for Ijebuland, just as he further described the late Awujale as a symbol of unity, cultural preservation and development for the Ijebu people and the entire Yoruba race.

“The late Awujale was a symbol of unity, cultural preservation and development for Ijebu people and the entire Yoruba race. His love for the Ijebu people and the Yoruba was also remarkable,’’ he said.

He was a father figure —Gbenga Daniel

A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has described the death of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland as a personal loss

Gbenga Daniel representing Ogun East senatorial district in the National Assembly, said the revered monarch was not just a traditional ruler, but a father figure to him and many others.

He said the late Oba Adetona became a symbol and identity of progress, resourcefulness and enterprise earning the sobriquet as “Orisa Ijebu”, an apotheosis of a god with spiritual authority and a dispenser of prosperity, in his 65 years on the throne.

The statement reads: “I received the news of the passing of our respected monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, with sadness and profound sense of loss.

“His death was a personal loss to me because we shared a great deal of confidence and close relationships. Kabiyesi was not just our traditional ruler in Ijebu land, but a father figure to many of us. His life exemplified the true core values of what the whole of Ijebu people represent, he was the moral compass of integrity, courage and wisdom. He symbolises the full essence of our culture and traditional values.

Oba Adetona was a reformer —MUSWEN

The Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has described Oba Sikiru Adetona, who passed away on Sunday, as a reformer who balanced culture and tradition with Islamic values.

MUSWEN said this in a condolence message signed by its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo and Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, saying that Oba Adetona was not only a revered traditional ruler, but also a tireless advocate for the rights of traditional rulers to be buried according to their religious beliefs.

According to the group, the late monarch’s efforts culminated in the enactment of the Obas and Chiefs’ Laws of Ogun State 2021, which respects the dignity and faith of traditional rulers in matters of burial rite, saying that this achievement ensured that traditional rulers, regardless of their faith, can be laid to rest in a manner that honours their personal convictions.

Awujale’s, Buhari’s death great loss to Nigeria —Former Accountant-General

The first female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, has described the demise of former President Muhammad Buhari as a great loss to Nigeria.

She said this in her condolences personally signed by her while mourning the passing of President Buhari.

President Buhari’s leadership and vision for Nigeria will be remembered and his impact on Nigeria’s political landscape will endure for long.

“I extend my condolences to his family, the people of Daura, Katsina State and the entire nation. My thoughts and prayers are with President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians during this time of national mourning,” he said.

In a related development, Madein has commiserated with the people of Ijebu-Ode over the passing of the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Ọba Sikiru Adetona.

“I also wish to convey my condolences to the Adetona family, particularly to Olori Oluwakemi and Princess Adetoun Adetona, as well as Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of the state on the loss of the respected traditional ruler who was a father-figure to many when alive,” he said.

