Awomama massacre: Ohanaeze slams Uzodinma over cover-up, demands disbandment of Ebubeagu

By Grace Egbo-Abakaliki
Hope Uzodinma

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called for the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo State following the massacre of Otulu wedding guests in Awomama.

According to the Igbo Apex group, the security outfit instead of serving the purpose of which they were established as an intelligence gathering organization for the society, outlived its usefulness and turned into pro-bandit and state-sponsored terror groups.

Ohanaeze disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Ohanaeze then called on the federal government to investigate the killings to help in assuaging the bitterness of Ndigbo over the tragic incident.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has condemned in strong words, the killing of wedding guests from the Otulu community in Oru East of Imo state, and the attempts by those who went awry to cover up their misdeeds without decent investigation over the killings will never escape the laws of natural justice and God’s retribution.

“Ndigbo is inquisitive in unravelling the circumstances and mystery surrounding the unfortunate killing of seven wedding guests as confirmed by the Otulu Community President General, as the identity of those killed has been identified by the community leader, Nnamdi Agbor. If the issues are not properly handled by Federal Government it might lead to the total breakdown of law and order in the southeast, this carnage should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet, as there were reckless endeavours to cover up the issues with the aid of security reports to confuse Nigerians.

“Ndigbo calls for a forensic investigation (led by the Federal Government) into the killings of the Otulu wedding guests from Oru East of Imo State and President Buhari’s intervention is expected to help in assuaging the bitterness of Ndigbo over the tragic incident.

“Ohanaeze calls for the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit Imo state chapter, as they have turned into a killer squad that had outlived its usefulness, instead of serving the purpose of which they were established as an intelligence gathering organization for the society, they have become a pro bandit and state-sponsored terror groups.

“We are committed to any lasting measures that the security agencies will employ to curb the insecurity challenges in the southeast, but its a sacrilege for anyone to use security reports to exonerate those responsible for the gruesome slayings of Otulu community’s wedding guests, whose identities are known, a time of reckoning is imminent, we call for calm in Oru East and West LGAs of Imo State and President Buhari’s intervention is what Ndigbo is looking forward to beholding.”

