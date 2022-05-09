Awolowo’s patronal service holds today

THE 35th memorial anniversary and patronal service of the former premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, holds today.

The service is scheduled for Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, starting at 2pm.

However, most of the participants are expected to join the thanksgiving service via Zoom. A notice from the Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church indicated the Zoom meeting login details thus: Meeting ID: 878 7704 4808; Passcode: sa22nD.

Born on March 6, 1909, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, first premier of the Western Region, died on May 9, 1987.

During his tenure as leader and premier, he held the regional ministerial portfolios of local government, finance and economic planning. He was also chairman of the Regional Economic Planning Commission.

Awolowo was a nationalist and statesman who played a key role in Nigeria’s independence movement and political development.





Over three decades after his death, Awolowo’s influence and name continue to be a reference point in political and academic circles, both in Nigeria and beyond.

Most of his books and theories, relating to fixing the nation’s problems, have been referenced at various fora as solutions to some of the current crisis facing the country.

Awolowo is renowned for his statesmanship and commitment to efficient leadership and good governance through his intellectual positions of restructuring, security, social justice, transparency, accountability, fairness, equity, selflessness, rule of law, legitimacy of political, economic and administrative authority.