Awolowo’s 38th Memorial Service, Patronal Day holds today

The 38th Memorial Anniversary service and patronal day of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, holds today.

The service will take place at the Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State by 2 pm.

Born on March 6, 1909, Chief Awolowo, the first premier of the defunct Western Region, died on May 9, 1987.

During his tenure as leader and premier, he held the regional ministerial portfolios of local government, finance, and economic planning.

He was also chairman of the Regional Economic Planning Commission.

Awolowo was a nationalist and statesman who played a key role in Nigeria’s independence movement and political development.