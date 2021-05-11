Awolowo Dosumu to grace the showing of ‘Awo’ at Glover Hall in Lagos

Latest News
By Tribune Online

Dr Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, daughter of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, will be the special  guest of honour at the command performance of a new play about the sage entitled: ‘Awo.’

‘Awo’ is a depiction of the life and times of the Papa Awolowo who played a very significant role in national development from the years immediately after independence  through the Civil War  up until his later life as the nation struggled to find its essence.

According to Joseph Edgar, the Duke of Shomolu who is the Executive Producer of the play, the need to throw up very strong leadership issues using the life of Chief Awolowo as a pedestal cannot be more than emphasised at this time.

According to him, the story will not be complete without throwing up very extravagantly the very beautiful role played his inestimable jewel, Chief (Mrs) H.I.D Awolowo, in his life which earned her the appellation.

Edgar also averred that the story will lean very heavily on strong Yoruba cultural ethos that would verge on suspense,  drama and even romance as it relives the very remarkable life of Chief Awolowo in perfectly curated song and dance sequence

Makinde Adeniran, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners is writing and directing this play which would have a 40-man cast and crew and would follow very strictly the pandemic protocols as prescribed by the Lagos State Safety Commission

Awo will be showing in August/ September 2021 at the Glover Hall in Lagos

