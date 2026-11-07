Awolowo Dosumu and the story of a road rebuilt

As chairman of the 40th anniversary celebration of Ereke Day in November 2016, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu pledged to reconstruct a road in Idotun, Ikenne. She fulfilled that pledge in record time, and the project was commissioned in 2017.

In a letter to Awolowo Dosumu dated 24 December 2017, a clergyman, the Reverend Oluwole Kehinde, placed her gesture in its historical context. Under the heading “History Has Repeated Itself”, he wrote:

“On August 31, 1958, Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the very blessed memory walked through the community called Idotun-Remo (now a satellite of Ikenne-Remo) by restoring the Oludotun of Idotun stool suspended since 1921 by the Ijebu District Colonial Administrator.

“The very kind history again caused Chief Awolowo’s daughter, Ambassador Tokunboh Dosunmu, to walk through the same community by leaving a footprint on the sand of time.

“How? You paid for the macadamisation of a street that passed through Idotun community heartland as your IDA chairmanship project!

“History is great and can never be sidelined. Chief Obafemi Awolowo tarred that road in the 50s and Chief Ayo Akinsanya gave it a touch in the 80s and no government, including Ikenne Local Council created in 1991 ever gave a thought to the rehabilitation of that road when other roads …were attended to.

“Then suddenly arose the DNA of Chief Awolowo, who chose to lift the downtrodden area.

“I will not digress into politics, but only to thank you for reliving history and adding value to the community welfare.

“The Almighty God who inspires all human action will inspire you to greater heights and charity works.

“Many thanks from my hearts and the hearts of our ancestors and pray for everlasting blessings to the Awolowo Dynasty in Jesus Name (Amen).”