Awo: The man who saw tomorrow

The cycle is almost complete, with less than enough in resources to sustain the greed of the selfish and reality dawning on all, that the system is caving in from the crevice after unrelenting bashing with the erstwhile major beneficiaries understanding the need for more inclusiveness of every sensible shade of opinion and outside of the box thinking, the necessary exigencies have started driving the desired change or else to risk alternatively, systemic collapse and joint class suicide with their accumulated wealth in ruins.

The course taken is almost complete on both sides (seed time and harvest time) because when prosperity started in the time of boom, we were shortsighted because we forgot that nothing lasts forever, now we must restart from the scratch by doing the right thing by turning the gun (population) outwards rather than inwards or risk implosion.

If we don’t refocus our policies by relegating natural resources to the background and developing our human capital in intellect and grit, we risk the absolute wrath of the mob, where herdsmen and Boko Haram will be child’s play if other parts of the country exhibit other fault lines, which is the result of our continuous failed priorities and triggers massive migration from Nigeria under any guise.

It will destabilize the whole sub-region as no country near or far can cope with the influx of the horde because 200 million people from Nigeria will ultimately dwarf any intervention effort in humanitarian and security measures.

The alternative outcome of being laggard is ominous and the current ruling class must understand the obvious and continue on the path of strategic planning, rectitude and sobriety because the golden years are all but over but the platinum years lurk ahead like a silver lining. Light to the body (good health), light to the mind (sound education) and light to the spirit (metaphysical awareness) was Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s mantra then and it is still relevant now and will be in years to come.

Gbenga Abidoye

abidoye4life@gmail.com

