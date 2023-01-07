Awo Foundation mourns Prof. Ayo Olukotun

THE Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Founda-tion, Ambassador (Dr.) Olatokunbo

Awolowo-Dosumu and members of the Foundation’s Selection and Technical Committees for the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership have expressed a deep sense of loss over the death of Professor Ayo Olukotun, a valued member of the Technical Com-mittee.

Prof. Olukotun died on Wednesday January 4, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 69 years old.

Ambassador Awolowo-Dosumu, in a statement, described the late professor as “a very dependable and committed friend of the Foundation.” She added that the late scholar who “had participated in most of the Foundation’s events over the years as rap-porter, speaker and resource person will be sorely missed, not only by his colleagues on the Technical Committee but by the Foundation as an entity.”

Awolowo-Dosumu prayed that God would grant him a peaceful repose and look after the family he left behind.

Other members of the Selection and Technical Commit-tees, in separate messages mourned their departed colleague. They described the loss as huge.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chairman of the Selection Committee who is also a former Commonwealth Secretary General reacted by saying: “a huge loss indeed. I was with him in Ibadan just last October where he gave the

2022 Emeka Anyaoku Lecture.

May his soul rest in peace.

Professor Ladipo Adamole-kun, member of the Selection Committee, in his message said Prof. Olukotun’s passing

“is a great loss to the academic community and to the coun-try, at large,” while another member of the Committee, Professor Funmi Soetan, lamented Prof. Olukotun’s death in the following words:





“What a colossal loss to the academic community! May God console and uphold his family and friends at this difficult time”

Other members of the Selection Committee who have expressed their condolences about Prof. Olukotun’s death include:

Mr Bola Akingbade: “So sad! May his soul find a resting place in the bosom of the good Lord, Amen.” Mr Niyi Adegbonmire, SAN, wrote: “May his soul find favour with God and may God comfort his family, friends and us all. Amen.”

Messages from his colleagues on the Technical Com-mittee: Professor Sat Obiyan: A great loss indeed. May his soul rest in peace. I pray God Almighty to give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Professor Alade Fawole: “This is truly sad news! May the Lord receive his gentle soul and console his family and loved ones.”

Professor Jumoke Yacob-Haliso: “Really sad and a great loss of a cerebral scholar and public intellectual. May his family and friends find comfort at this time.”