Awo Foundation holds webinar on COVID-19 and children’s education tomorrow

THE Obafemi Awolowo Foundation will tomorrow hold a web seminar (Zoom webinar) on the global pandemic, COVID-19, which second wave is currently ravaging the entire world.

According to a statement by the Executive Director, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the webinar entitled ‘Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Children’s Education’, will hold tomorrow January 17 from 7.00 p.m. and will be anchored by Professor Sade Ogunsola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

The Zoom webinar ID is 972 9452 7345, while the passcode is 294973.

Distinguished guest speakers at the webinar include Professor Adesoji Adelaja, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor, Michigan State University, United States; Professor Segun Gbadegesin, retired Professor of Philosophy, Howard University, United States; Mrs Sade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for Education.

Others are Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Oyo State Commissioner for Education; Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Special Adviser on Education to the Ogun State Governor; and Professor Banji Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation to the President, African Development Bank.

Other guest speakers are Professor Ngozi Osarenren, Professor of Counselling, University of Lagos; Dr (Mrs) Femi Ogunsanya, Managing Director, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Lagos; and representative of MTN Nigeria. Goodwill messages will be delivered by Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha; Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, former External Affairs Minister; Professor Ladipo Adamolekun and Professor Wale Adebanwi.