AWKACCIMA to partner Anambra govt in promoting indigenous goods 

The Awka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (AWKACCIMA) has expressed readiness to cooperate and partner with the state government to promote made-in-Anambra goods.

The President of AWKACCIMA, Princess Caroline Ajuora, disclosed this in Awka on Tuesday, when the executives of the organisation paid a visit to the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi.

Speaking during the visit, Ajuora said that the City Chamber has plans to call together Captains of Industries, representatives of EEDC, security agencies and market leaders all in Awka, to build a relationship and strong alliance with the Anambra State government.

“The aim is to organize our collective efforts to enhance the development of the manufacturing/industrial sector and to improve the overall economy of the State.

Narrating some of the challenges faced by the organisation, the first Deputy President of AWKACCIMA, Engr Chudi Egemba, lamented on apathy in Trade Fair issues by the government.





“It pains so much to see Anambra going to Lagos Trade Fairs, most of these businesses going to Lagos Trade Fairs are owned, managed and somehow have the influence of Anambra. Why can’t we make things start happening here?”

Egemba, therefore, implored the Commissioner to get the government involved in laying a good template and platforms to showcase what Anambra has to offer.

She mentioned that they have a lot of commercials, business and economic summits this year and in subsequent years, and expressed hopes that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will support them.

She reiterated that the organisation is poised to work with the government in the area of private investors.

“We have contact with a lot of foreign investors. Some of us are also willing to invest but we need to know what programmes the government wants to present for investors,” Ajuora stated.

In his address, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, explained that the state Governor Prof Charles Soludo is interested, and is deliberating on public-private partnerships (PPPs); Trade ventures and Free Trade Zones.

He said through PPPs, the State government would partner with private investors in delivering many projects and providing better public services in Anambra State.

“Free Trade Zones would drive production and encourage businesses. It would attract both local and foreign direct investments.

“So it is our intention to work with you people. I am interested in summits, especially where it has to do with the vision of government in promoting made-in-Anambra goods” he added.

