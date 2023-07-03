African Women Conference (AWC), the African Disease Prevention and Research Development Institute (ADPRA), and Nasarawa State University have announced their plans to launch online teaching of courses.

The group has already developed curricula and outlined timelines for certificate and diploma courses, with the commencement expected soon.

The certificate programs will cover various subjects such as introduction to gender studies, entrepreneurial leadership, transformational leadership, strategic planning, emotional intelligence, fish farming and culture, as well as an online business network.

On the other hand, the diploma program will include courses on crisis management, leadership style, leadership and innovation, women and leadership challenges in Africa, leadership and team building, long essays, snail production, computer literacy, and fashion design.

Dr Jumai Ahmadu, co-convener of the Africa Women Conference, revealed in a conversation with journalists that the group recently concluded a meeting where they finalized aspects of the online program, including course lecturers, fee structure, course structure, and the timeline for the program’s launch.

Lecturers have already been assigned to all courses, and the program will utilize modules and live classrooms for lectures, along with Zoom and Google Classroom platforms for teaching.

Dr Ahmadu assured that the official launch of the program would be widely publicized through advertisements on social media, national dailies, and radio jingles.

Addressing concerns about potential challenges due to inconsistent power supply, she stated that the university has the necessary resources and infrastructure to deliver the courses on time.

The university boasts three standard studios equipped with solar inverters and generators for conducting lectures, and computer-based tests will be used for assessments.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques





The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…