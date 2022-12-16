Award of leadership on Prof Bogoro well deserved ― Bauchi CAN

Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described as a well-deserved honour, the Nigeria Prize for Leadership (NPL) bestowed on the immediate past Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFUND), Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro.

CAN in a statement signed by its state chairman, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus stated that the award did not come to it as a surprise considering the contribution of Suleiman Bogoro to impactful leadership in the country.

According to the statement made available to Journalists on Friday, CAN said that the honour by the NPL headed by Professor Anya O Anya, Chairman, Governing Board and Professor Jerry Ghana, Vice Chairman Governing Board and Chairman Prize presentation ceremony was a confirmation of his stewardship to the country.

According to Abraham Damina Dimeus, the award was a new feat recognising the contributions of Professor Suleiman Bogoro to education and general human development.

He also said that such honours are being conferred on citizens who make exceptional contributions in service to their country in various fields of endeavour restating that Professor Suleiman Bogoro deserved the Honour because of the selfless services he has rendered to the country and the way he introduced and encouraged research and development in the tertiary education sector.

The CAN Chairman further stated that the successes and achievements recorded by Professor Suleiman Bogoro are unprecedented which made him stand out among his peers as a rare and exceptional personality.

According to him, “it is an unarguable discussion that TETFUND has been revived, reactivated and made very functional under Professor Suleiman Bogoro who has brought a new lease of life to tertiary institutions across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“His ingenuity and high records of academia, have injected and brought new ideas and innovations that are of international Standard which has so far increased the nation’s tertiary institutions to compete with their counterparts around the world,” he further stated.

The CAN Chairman added that “Professor Suleiman Bogoro established the titan of renowned academics under the leadership of Professor Gadzama which formed part of the reasons behind the world-class infrastructural development in the nation’s tertiary institutions apart from producing a number of academics reforms to meet with the current world challenges.”

He also said that Professor Suleiman Bogoro’s interventions in the area of educational research have given an opportunity to all and sundry to spring up to the peak of academics without regard to the status and background of the researchers.

“He has renewed and simplified methods of research development making an easy ride and easily accessible with an emphasis on merits and performance,” he added.

He also said that Professor Suleiman Bogoro through TETFUND sponsored many results-oriented and highly practical researches by investing in the training and retraining of members of academic staff in universities and other tertiary institutions of higher learning across Nigeria.

He said that both local and foreign training got the necessary attention under the watch of Suleiman Bogoro because of their importance in reviving the dwindling education sector.

“It is important to note that, almost if not all the current infrastructures the Nigerian Universities and other tertiary institutions can burst up are few among too many to mention of Professor Bogoro’s legacies as an Executive Secretary of TETFUND.





“This Infrastructural development ranges from road networks, halls of high capacity and magnitude, construction and furnishing of new faculties, departments, offices and laboratories to support local research and innovations, libraries and many more,” he said.

