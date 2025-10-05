‘Awa lo kan’: It’s my turn to become Oyo governor in 2027 — Adelabu

Minister of Power and member of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Adelabu, has declared that it is his turn to become the governor of Oyo state in 2027.

In a viral video sighted by Tribune Online on Sunday, Adelabu, while addressing a gathering, said his ambition was not driven by selfish motives but by a genuine desire to improve the lives of the people in Oyo State.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “I have been on this political journey for quite some time. In politics, I have learned that one may not always get what one deserves in a single attempt — life and politics have both taught me this lesson.

“I have paid my dues. I contested alongside Seyi Makinde in 2019 and again in 2023.

“Today, I declare: it is our turn — it is my turn in 2027, as God has revealed it. Adelabu! Àwálòkàn! Penkelemesi Èmilòkàn!

“We will begin our door-to-door campaign in earnest, and by the grace of God and our collective efforts, victory is not only possible — it is certain.”

This is coming a few months after Adelabu debunked insinuations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would impose him on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State as the party’s 2027 governorship candidate.

He maintained that the APC would conduct a primary when the time comes and that the best candidate would emerge without any form of imposition.

