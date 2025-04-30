AVW: Edo gov’s wife harps on immunisation, urges parents to protect children

The Office of the First Lady of Edo State has flagged off the 2025 African Vaccination Week (AVW), urging parents to immunise their children against preventable diseases.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Primary Health Centre in Eyaen, the venue of the flag-off, Mrs. Edesili Anani, Coordinator in the Office of the First Lady, emphasised that immunisation helps protect children from life-threatening diseases.

She noted that when a child falls ill, the entire family is affected emotionally and financially. She therefore stressed the need for parents, especially mothers, to take immunisation seriously to safeguard the health and future of their children.

“Immunisation protects children, especially those under five, from life-threatening diseases.

“If your child is sick, the entire family is affected emotionally and financially,” she said.

Addressing misconceptions surrounding vaccines, the Coordinator debunked myths related to fertility, noting that she was immunised as a child and later gave birth.

ALSO READ: Oyo College of Nursing holds 27th convocation ceremony, graduates 469

“Vaccines do not stop you from having children. They save lives,” she said, encouraging parents to complete their children’s vaccination schedules and to advocate within their communities.

In his remarks, Dr. Esiegbe Efeomon, Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, highlighted the state’s commitment under Governor Monday Okpebholo to strengthening the health system.

“New PHC structures have been built, and health workers employed to ensure better service delivery.

“Immunisation builds children’s immune systems and saves lives,” he said.

The Director also called for public cooperation ahead of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs), scheduled for May 3 to 5.

Also speaking, Dr. Nora Eyo, Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the state, reaffirmed the organisation’s support and assured that vaccination teams would reach remote communities across the state.

She said the vaccines to be administered during the campaign include those against polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, measles, and yellow fever.