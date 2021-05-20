Avoid tribalism, ethnicity and religion in performing duties ― NASS Clerk

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Amos Olatunde, has urged Parliamentary Directors to avoid tribalism, ethnicity and religion in the performance of duties.

Amos said that they should endeavour to bring their best to play in the schedule of work as the engine room of the National Assembly.

He made this known to the Directors at the opening ceremony of the 3-day training of 50 National Assembly Directors on Effective Performance Management facilitated by Periscope Consulting Firm, held on Wednesday 18th of May, 2021, in Lagos.

The Clerk noted that the ability of legislators to effectively discharged their functions depend on the effectiveness of the legislative service provided by the bureaucracy even as the principal purpose of the bureaucracy is to render expert services to the legislators

“We all must not allow ourselves to be guided by the principles of ethnicity, tribalism and religion in the performance of our duties, knowing fully that we must constantly indulge in the habit of bringing our best to play in our schedule of work, because we are the engine room of the National Assembly.

According to Olatunde: “I have equally identified other germane top management issues and challenges, to be addressed squarely, as soon as our financial situation improves.

“Greater responsibility is required of a Parliamentary staff as the ability of Legislators who have powers to make laws, to discharge their functions effectively depends largely on the effectiveness and efficiency of the Legislative service provided by the bureaucracy as the engine room of the legislature.

“This is so because it refers to the extent in which Directors as front-runners must be men and women of high professionalism and understanding with the ability to follow procedures in the discharge of their duties to achieve targets, with the assistance of organisational resources; coordinating and making use of organisational resources sensibly; controlling organisational activities, and helping to improve the efficiency of employees.

“The principal purpose of the bureaucracy is to render expert services to the legislators and like every organisation, the National Assembly has its vision and mission which in turn depends on a purposeful leadership which must be effective, efficient and selfless.

“You will agree with me that performance management involves holistic management discipline, which needs to correct many relevant dots, to involve development and enhancement.”

The Clerk further stressed the need for improvement as they continue to put on our thinking cap, stating it is clear that the present management has positioned itself as a drastic departure from the past.

Speaking also at the event, Lead Consultant, Periscope Consulting Firm, Bayo Adams, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Rabbi Oyawale, said there is a lot of gaps in the Public Sector when compared to the private sector as far as effective performance management is concerned.

Bayo said the reason for this is that the performance management measurements are not done periodically.

He, however, noted that the training would help the Directors in measuring scorecard performance for themselves and also for their staff.

Adams added that there is a need for stakeholders engagement as the directors are responsible for designing better solution plan for the National Assembly.

“I believe there is a lot of gaps in the public sector when compared to the private in terms of effective performance management.

“This is because a lot of things have been taken for granted at the public sector level as opposed to the private sector where some of these measures are done periodically.

“I think the gap in the National Assembly is because those measurements are not done as at when due.

“In solving the challenges, I think there will be a need for stakeholders engagement because the directors are responsible for coming up with solutions that actually work for the National Assembly Management at the end of the day,” He said.

