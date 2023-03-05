The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has cautioned Lagosians against making toxic comments on the outcome of the presidential election in Nigeria.

Adegbite said: “We are not oblivious to toxic comments from some individuals and groups within and outside the state calling for cancellation of what has been a credible process going by all we can see.

“As a responsible organisation and leaders of Christian community in Lagos, we deem it fit to call for caution, restrain and demand responsibility from such people and others who may still intend to join such an act.”

He also congratulated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi who made a brilliant showing in Lagos during the presidential election.

Adegbite assured the Christian community that no one is in any form of danger of any kind in Lagos. “The government of the state has promised to continue to provide a level playing field for all, and Lagos will continue to be home for all and for all.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE