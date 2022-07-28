Avoid thuggery services to politicians, Odili advises Nigerian students

AHEAD of the 2023 general election, the former chief of staff to immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, Mr Primus Odili, has called on the Nigerian students, not to engage in political thuggery services to politicians and to vote in credible leaders.

He advised students to vote wisely especially, in the forthcoming presidential election to elect a leader who could change the ugly security, economic and social-political situations threatening the co-existence of the citizenry at the moment.

Odili, made the call while addressing students shortly after he received a philanthropist/humanitarian service award at the first International conference organised by the Department of Philosophy, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), with the theme, ‘Philosophy, Political Leadership National Development; An Introspective Journey for Nigeria,’ held at Professor Nwazorjie hall, Igbariam, Anambra State, recently

He lamented the rate at which Nigeria youths are being used and dumped especially, during the electioneering periods by politicians to achieve their political ambitions while their own children are abroad and living better lives.

He also queried why Nigerian leaders who have been in power since the military era down to the democracy dispensation and up till now are not retiring and allowing the younger generation to rule.

According to him, the Nigeria government has for many years left the youths to waste their potentials which, if harnessed, would have moved the nation forward.

He cited the instance of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had kept students away from school for months.

He urged the students to pray for direction them on the right candidates to vote for.

In the same vein, Mr Ezechukwuma Rechard, who also bagged similar award from the university, urged youths to wake up and learn from Mr Emmanuel Macron of France, who became the country’s president at the age of 39, and get it right as well in Nigeria.

He advised the youths to always be current on any economic and political happenings in the country.

He equally stressed the need for Nigerian leaders to focus more on youth development through establishment of cottage industries across the six geopolitical zones.

In his paper presentation, Rev. Fr. Sylvanus Nnoruka, said corruption had become the testimony of failure of governance in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in his brief address, the head of the Department of Philosophy, Dr Samuel Ifeanyi Mmoneke, noted that the conference was initiated following the need to reawaken the sleeping and conscious mind of students and the public on the value and importance of philosophy in human existence.

Mmoneke, thanked the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and vice chancellor of the university, Professor Greg Nwakoby, for making the conference a huge success.





The event was chaired by one of the former aides to President Goodluck Jonathan, Nze Akachukwu Sullivan Nwankpo.

