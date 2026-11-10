Avoid technicalities, let ballot speak – INEC chairman tells tribunal members

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has charged members of the 2027 Election Petition Tribunals to avoid technicalities that defeat substantive justice and allow the truth of the ballot to prevail.

Prof. Amupitan gave the charge on Monday in Abuja at the opening of a three-day workshop for Justices of the Court of Appeal and members of the Election Petition Tribunals held at the Body of Benchers Complex.

The workshop, organised by the Court of Appeal, is themed “Election Tribunal as a Tool for Political Stability.”

Amupitan urged the tribunal members to demonstrate deep fidelity to the law and uncompromising integrity, and to ensure justice is seen to be done, noting that they carry the democratic aspirations of over 200 million Nigerians.

According to him, political stability in 2027 will depend not only on how efficiently INEC conducts elections, but also on how courageously, transparently, and justly tribunals adjudicate disputes.

He said the workshop is coming at a pivotal time, with the 2027 General Election scheduled to commence on 16th January 2027. Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on 16th January, while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on 6th February 2027.

Amupitan said constitutional democracy rests on impartial electoral administration and fearless judicial adjudication, describing the tribunal as a constitutional valve that releases political pressure and prevents electoral friction from degenerating into disruption.

He said electoral adjudication is evidence-driven, adding that allegations of irregularities must be established through credible and admissible evidence. He noted that electoral litigation now covers voter accreditation, electronic transmission of results, technological failures, and the integrity of digital records.

On the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), he said technology should neither be treated as infallible nor discounted because evidence is electronic, adding that the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2026 provide clearer operational standards.

He warned of digital disinformation driven by artificial intelligence, audio cloning, and deepfake videos, urging tribunals to apply rigorous standards under Section 84 of the Evidence Act on electronic evidence, with emphasis on digital provenance, forensic chain of custody, and certified data from INEC.

He commended the Court of Appeal and the National Judicial Institute for the Second Edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual (JEM), 2026, saying consistency of judicial precedent is vital for political stability.

He stressed that engagement between INEC and the judiciary must remain within constitutional limits and must not be an avenue to influence decisions or discuss the merits of pending cases.

The event featured the swearing-in of chairmen and members of the 2027 tribunals and the unveiling of the JEM 2026 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

In her address, the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem, CFR, disclosed that 375 judicial officers were nominated for the 2027 tribunals, comprising 138 returning members and 237 newly nominated members. She urged them to uphold judicial independence and discourage unnecessary adjournments.

In a related development, INEC has described the slogan “Rig and Die” as dangerous, warning that it endangers electoral officials ahead of the 2027 polls.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, stated this on Monday, 7th November 2026, in Enugu at a forum for NUJ, NISMA, NPAN, and media executives. He was represented by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka J. Chukwu.

ALSO READ: FERMA engages 50 Kwara youth on roads maintenance

Speaking on the theme “Ethical and Professional Standards in Election Reporting Ahead of the 2027 General Election,” Haruna said a slogan that links an electoral offence to death is dangerous, noting that those most exposed at polling units are presiding officers and other ad hoc staff, not powerful politicians.

He said rigging is a crime under the Electoral Act 2026 and the remedy lies in observation, transparent results on IReV, formal complaints, and the courts, adding that the right to life is guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution.

He appealed to political leaders to retire such language and urged the media not to amplify it as a headline or hashtag, but to verify information, label unofficial tallies, and await formal declaration by Returning Officers.

He urged journalists to help debunk disinformation, expose vote-buying—citing the Ekiti and Osun off-cycle polls—and support voter education on PVC collection, noting that there was only a 26.72 per cent turnout in the 2023 presidential election.