•Says 54,517 persons counselled, rehabilitated in NDLEA’s 31 rehab centres in five years

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has charged Nigerian youths to shun shortcuts to wealth and stay away from illicit drugs, warning that “no deadline, no heartbreak, no stress, no peer pressure is worth your mind.”

Marwa gave the charge on Saturday, while delivering the 24th Convocation Lecture of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, entitled: “Graduates’ Transition to Nation Building: A Case for Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Scalable Value Chains in the University.”

Addressing the graduating class of 2026 in the presence of the Proprietor and Chancellor of the University, Sir Chief (Dr.) Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, Esama of Benin Kingdom, who was represented by the Deputy Chancellor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye; members of the Governing Council and Senate; parents and other guests, the NDLEA boss told the graduands that the nation was already waiting for them at the gate with one question: what will you build?

“I will not stand here and pretend this is easy. A speech that ignores your anxieties is a speech not worth giving. But I will say what experience has taught me in uniform, in public office, and now in the war against illicit drugs: a nation is not built by those who wait to be employed. It is built by those who decide to be useful,” he said.

Explaining why the head of the nation’s anti-narcotic agency chose to speak on enterprise, Marwa said his work had brought him face to face with young people on the other side of the story: “the courier who carried a parcel because rent was due; the farmer pushed into cultivating illicit crops because nothing else paid; the university-trained youth who drifted from frustration to experimentation to dependence. Different faces, one pattern. Idleness without hope is the most fertile soil for drug abuse and trafficking.”

He noted that trafficking networks deliberately recruit from the ranks of the unemployed and desperate with offers of quick income, belonging and false status, adding that “every young person who is gainfully engaged, running a business or working in a productive chain, is a recruit these networks have lost.”

“That is why, in the NDLEA, we speak of drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction, but also of something less discussed: opportunity. Enforcement closes doors that lead to harm. Entrepreneurship opens doors that lead to dignity. A country needs both,” the NDLEA chief stated.

He said the same philosophy drives the Agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy campaign and its insistence that a young person struggling with drugs is “a patient to be helped, not merely an offender to be punished.” According to him, 54,517 persons have been counselled, treated and rehabilitated in the Agency’s 31 rehabilitation centres across the country, while 17,673 WADA outreaches have been conducted in schools, campuses, markets, motor parks, places of worship, workplaces and communities, all within the last five years.

Marwa commended Igbinedion University, Nigeria’s first private university licensed in 1999, for treating entrepreneurship as part of its identity, noting that its Entrepreneurial Skills Acquisition Centre was so effective that the National Universities Commission (NUC) adopted it as a model for universities nationwide.

“The University has not only taught you about enterprise; it has practised it before your eyes. The poultry farm feeds the bakery, and the bakery feeds the campus. That is a value chain in miniature, and it is the blueprint for the Nigeria we want,” he told the graduands.

The NDLEA Chairman offered the graduates three principles for their transition. The first, build to last, calls for financial discipline, integrity, environmental responsibility and social purpose. “Nigeria does not lack starters. We lack finishers,” he said, warning that “a business built on shortcuts, sharp practice or illicit money is a house built on sand. Whatever promises overnight wealth without honest work is a trap, and I have seen where it ends.”

The second, think in chains, not points, urges graduates to see opportunity in every link of the value chain. Lamenting that Nigeria exports too much in raw form and imports too much in finished form, Marwa said: “Every time we ship out raw produce and buy back the processed version, we export jobs.”

He argued that a legitimate, regulated and quality-assured medicine value chain built by young pharmacists, chemists, biotechnologists and logistics entrepreneurs would protect public health, create thousands of jobs “and starve the illicit market of its oxygen.” On agriculture, he added that where farming is made profitable through processing, storage, markets and fair pricing, “the farmer needs no illicit crop. A strong legitimate value chain is the best security policy a nation can have.”

The third principle, discipline, he described as “the architecture that holds creativity up.” Warning that graduates would enter a society where substances are marketed as relief, fashion, courage before a deadline or company in lonely hours, he said: “Some of the brightest minds I know were lost not to failure but to a chemical that promised to help them cope. Your brain is the most valuable asset you will ever own. Protect it.”

He urged the graduands to look out for friends who may be struggling, stressing that seeking help is not weakness and that the NDLEA meets people “with compassion, not only with handcuffs.”

Marwa called on parents to support their children’s ventures, even unusual ones; on government at all levels to ease the starting and sustaining of small businesses through access to finance, reliable energy, sensible regulation and stable policy in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is not only encouraging ease of doing business but has advanced billions of naira to small and medium scale enterprises to boost national productivity and employment; and on private sector leaders to open their supply chains to young entrepreneurs and make industry-academia partnership more than a slogan. He urged universities across the country to follow the example of Igbinedion and turn every campus into “a living laboratory of enterprise.”

Charging the Class of 2026 to start small but start, partner wisely, learn continuously and refuse every shortcut that harms others, he reminded them that “what is built on integrity outlives what is built on speed.” He also enjoined them to carry the University’s SITER values of Scholarship, Integrity, Team Spirit, Enterprise and Responsiveness as their compass.

“Go out from this auditorium, not as hunters of vacancies but as architects of opportunity. Build things that last. Build chains that grow. Build lives that others can lean on. And in doing so, build a nation so full of purpose that the dark trade in drugs finds no room, and no recruits, within it,” Marwa added