Avoid political jobbers, Ogun APC senatorial candidate urges electorate

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun Central senatorial district, Shuaib Salisu has urged the electorate to beware of political jobbers masquerading as lifesavers.

While urging Nigerians to endeavour to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), Salisu stated that the coming election would enable the people of Ogun Central to elect a credible candidate with a verifiable track record.

This was disclosed in a statement by his media aide, Adetunji Adeteye ahead of the flag-off of his door-to-door campaign and open-air rallies across the six local government areas that make up Ogun Central senatorial district.

Salisu maintained that this was important for the development of the country, adding that the electorate should look out for people with a clean slate of professional achievements and antecedents.

He said: “Our campaign is entering another phase next week and we are not relenting on the gains we have recorded so far. We are strategic about it and we are intimating our people on the kind of representation they should expect in the coming months.

“Our approach is not pedestrian and the feedback from our people has been satisfactory and we can boldly say we are coasting to victory”

He urged the people to ask the candidates the right questions, saying they cannot afford to vote for individuals with questionable backgrounds and means of livelihood.

“The people of Ogun Central are noble with traits of Omoluabi and an unblemished record of hard work and competence, we cannot have our voice silenced in the national assembly, therefore, we must avoid incompetent politicians who cannot confidently speak about their plans, that is if they have one, but they show their disingenuous faces during elections by attempting to lure the people into empty promises.

Reacting to a recent statement credited to the candidate of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Aderinokun, Salisu’s media team said it would not engage in any form of media diatribe with a drowning group of political neophytes who are still struggling to clear their names from unwholesome practices.

Adeteye said he (Salisu) is focused and would rather play politics based on ideology, competence, and credibility, adding that the APC candidate is a grassroots politician with a resounding voice that resonates with the masses.

“If they are feeling the heat, they should learn to live with it because the coming days will be more intense and I doubt if they will be able to survive it. The Greek gifts to hoodwink the electorate are consistent with their style…Advanced Gifts Fraud…we will not join them.

“Our candidate is a man of class, strategist, and boardroom technocrat with two successive governments in Ogun State; serving as Chief of Staff to Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Governor Dapo Abiodun, respectively.