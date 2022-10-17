Avoid gambling, do ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ instead, Seun Kuti advises youths

Nigerian singer and the leader of Egypt 80 musical band, Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti, known popularly as Seun Kuti has enjoined African youths to desist from any form of gambling and embrace Internet fraud otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ instead.

The youngest son of late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, made this known in a now trending video on social media.

According to him, gambling has been rigged and set up in a way to make the gambler lose, unlike internet fraud which puts one in charge.

“Yes they have diminished us; they’ve made us feel like if you don’t own anything if you cannot afford it, women won’t look at your face. Even you as a woman will not be able to catch a better man.

“I understand but please not by gambling. Because you’ve lost already. It’s a setup. Do the one that you are in control of.

“I prefer ‘yahoo yahoo’ to gamble, I swear. Do ‘yahoo yahoo’ rather than this gambling sh*t.”

While stating that he is not the type to castigate anyone for gambling, the singer pleaded with African youths to stay away from the act.

“I’ll never be the one to say that you are a bad person for gambling.

“But I’m just begging young Africans, your greatness doesn’t lie in all these,” he said.

He added that gambling is a white man’s business designed to extort the Africans of their resources.

“All these gambling firms you are seeing are white man’s business, here to extract the little that we have in our pocket through the gambling platforms; selling you false hope.”

Watch the video here