The Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) has advised the incoming administrations at all levels of government to learn from the flaws of the past administrations and ensure equity and fairness in the appointments that will, in turn, reveal the true federal character.

It enjoined the administration to listen to the yearnings of the masses and ensure the practice of actual democracy that is founded on the basis of the rule of law.

The advice was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 70th General Church Council Meeting of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) on Friday in Jos, Plateau, signed by its President, Rev. (Dr) Stephen Baba Panya, and Secretary, Rev. (Dr) Yunusa Sabo Nmadu, respectively.

The General Church Council expressed disappointment over the unprofessional conduct of some of the electoral umpires and security agents in the recent general election.

It called on the judiciary to do justice to all matters that may be brought before the courts, adding that justice should be seen and be manifestly seen to be done since the courts are the last hope of the common man.

The Church further called on the politicians, political party leaders, their representatives, and supporters to sheathe their swords and refrain from making inflammatory statements to allow the judiciary to carry out its constitutional responsibilities and avoid overheating the polity.

On the Nigeria Currency Swap Policy, the Council commended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the policy but expressed its displeasure at the unbearable hardship the policy brought to the Nigerian masses.

“This was compounded by fuel scarcity and hyper-inflation. The Council called on the government to reconsider the processes of implementation of the policy and provide all alternatives to cushioning the negative effects of the policy before the December 31, 2023 deadline and ensure, among other things, that the banks are fully and seamlessly prepared for the smooth implementation.”

The Council further affirmed that a national census is a good thing and long overdue and called on the government to ensure that the Commission adequately mobilizes all genuine citizens for the census.

“The Council also charged the National Population Commission to be honest, just, and equitable and justify the conduct of the exercise. In lieu of the overall call from many quarters of Nigeria for the postponement of the scheduled May 2023 census, and also given the fact of the scheduled handing over of government in the same May 2023, the Council advised the Federal Government to postpone the entire exercise till the incoming administration settles down.

“Also, the incoming administrations at all levels of government should learn from the flaws of the past administrations, ensure equity and fairness in the appointments that will reveal the true federal character, listen to the yearnings of the masses, and ensure the practice of actual democracy that is founded on the basis of the rule of law.” The government was further called upon to ensure the protection of lives and property to avoid an “escalation of brewing violence,” it posited.





On the Nigeria External and Internal Debt Profile, the Council cautioned the government to be rational in its borrowing from external and/or internal bodies in order to prevent the national economy from total collapse.

However, it frowned at the high and frightening levels of insecurity in Nigeria through banditry, kidnappings for ransom, ritual killing, incessant killings of innocent citizens by “unknown gunmen,” terrorists, and destruction of lives and property.

The Communique, therefore, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to rise up to her constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property and dealing ruthlessly with those responsible for these wicked acts, and providing good governance characterized by transparency, integrity, and accountability by constituting an atmosphere for the employment of the youths of Nigeria so as to stem hunger, unemployment, illiteracy, corruption, and religious extremism.

