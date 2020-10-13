Avoid corruption, human rights abuse, Fapohunda charges Ekiti Amotekun corps

Ekiti State Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, has advised the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps to shun corrupt practices and human rights abuse.

Fapohunda who gave this advice during a fact-finding visit to the Ifaki- Ekiti training camp of the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps on Monday, said the image of the corps will determine its relevance to the security situation in the state.

He said a corrupt and high-handed Amotekun Corps is not likely to inspire citizens confidence.

“Bribery in whatever form will not be tolerated, similarly, citizens abuse under whatever guise will not be accepted. Amotekun is a security service, not a force. You are established to serve the people of Ekiti State,” he said.

The Attorney-General further told the corps members that the law establishing the Ekiti State Security Network Agency has unambiguous provisions on misconduct. Corp members who conduct themselves in a manner unworthy of the values of Amotekun will be dismissed without hesitation.

The Attorney-General also noted the number of female corps members. He said that the high number of female corps members is evidence of the success of the Fayemi administration in mainstreaming gender considerations in the operations of Amotekun.

Further responding to questions about collaboration with other security agencies, Fapohunda explained that the vision behind the establishment of the corps is that it will collaborate with existing security agencies.

He said: “Amotekun Corps was not established to be a stand-alone security organisation. It is important that we find synergy with all security agencies working in Ekiti State. We can never have too much security. The security needs of all those living in Ekiti State will be adequately met if there are effective collaboration and cooperation among security agencies”

According to the Attorney-General “, the primary organisational goal of Amotekun Corps is to work cooperatively with individual citizens, groups of citizens, and both public and private organisations and other formal and informal security agencies to identify and respond to security matters which potentially affect the livability of communities in Ekiti State”

Fapohunda who also visited the physical training sites in the camp expressed satisfaction at the available facilities.

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corp was established by the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Law, 2019. Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor, Ekiti State is expected to formally Inaugurate the Ekiti State Amotekun Corp on October 19, 2020.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE