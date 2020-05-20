Aviation workers face tough times, FAAN places staff on half salary, others may follow

Affected by the coronavirus pandemic and indicating a tougher times ahead, the aviation agencies have placed their workers on half salaries from the month of May.

The notice of half salaries which has been passed to all the workers is coming as one of the strategies engaged by the agencies to survive the current situation.

In a circular dated 19th May, 2020 issued by the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in particular, the authority explained reasons for placing staff on half salary even as it pledged to pay the balance after resumption with improved revenue generation.

The circular with the reference: FAAN/HQ/Admin/2020/05, stated: “This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amid COVID-19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May, 2020.

“However, as soon as the revenue generation improves, the balance will be paid. This measure is to ensure the survival of the organisation.”

For close to two months now, the daily source of revenue generation for FAAN and other aviation agencies has been truncated with the closure of airports to airline business and other activities due the measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Indications have emerged that other aviation agencies like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) may adopt the half salary mode since they all survive on services they render to the various key players like the airlines, ground handlers and other concessionaires.

