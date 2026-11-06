Aviation unions fault NSA over alleged Air Peace taxiway breach

Five aviation sector unions have accused the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) of allegedly prioritising the private interests of airline operators over national security and aviation safety by considering the proposed abrogation of the Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Cargo Sales Charge (CSC) following the August 11, 2026, taxiway obstruction incident involving Air Peace at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The unions, under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), described the alleged move as a dangerous precedent capable of undermining aviation safety oversight, statutory funding and national security.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference held on Friday, November 6, 2026, at the NUATE, FAAN Branch Secretariat, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, the Deputy Secretary General, ANAP, Comrade Ocheme Aba, who spoke on behalf of the unions, expressed concern over information that the NSA had convened a meeting of the Nigerian Intelligence Community to deliberate on the possible abolition of TSC and CSC, allegedly following demands by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

Comrade Aba spoke alongside other union leaders, including: Comrade Igene PJA, General Secretary, NUATE; Comrade Aliu Mohammed, General Secretary, AUPCTRE; Comrade Frances Akinjole, General Secretary, ATSSSAN; and Comrade Umoh Ofonime, Deputy General Secretary, NAAPE.

They argued that linking the statutory aviation charges to the August 11 incident amounted to shifting attention away from the alleged security breach committed by Air Peace to the private financial interests of airline operators.

They said it was curious that the NSA could establish a connection between charges collected from passengers without complaints and what they described as a violent protest by an airline against lawful trade union picketing.

According to the unions, “the breach committed by Air Peace has been jettisoned and the avowed position of AON for the abrogation of TSC has been promoted by the NSA over such a serious national security breach.”

The unions recalled that their industrial action against Air Peace on August 11, 2026, was prompted by the airline’s alleged refusal to allow its workers to join trade unions and its prolonged failure to remit TSC and CSC collected from passengers on behalf of aviation agencies.

They maintained that the non-remittance of the statutory charges had affected the capacity of aviation agencies to meet their financial obligations, pay workers’ remunerations and address safety-critical operational requirements.

The unions explained that the industrial action against Air Peace was the commencement of a planned series of actions against other affected members of AON, but was suspended following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

However, they alleged that Air Peace subsequently deployed five of its branded buses to obstruct the aircraft manoeuvring area and taxiway of the Lagos airport in protest against the unions’ action, exposing aircraft movements to serious safety concerns.

Describing the incident as a grave breach of aviation security, the unions said the obstruction constituted an infringement on established aviation safety regulations and placed national security at risk.

They further alleged that while Air Peace had reported the unions to the Inspector-General of Police and instituted legal proceedings at the National Industrial Court, the airline had failed to cooperate with the NCAA’s regulatory investigation into the taxiway obstruction incident.

The unions disclosed that they were simultaneously responding to investigations by the Nigeria Police Force, the Airports Command, the NCAA, and proceedings before the National Industrial Court.

They, however, expressed disappointment that the NSA’s alleged consideration of the airlines’ demand for the abolition of TSC could undermine the expected outcome of the investigations.

Explaining the statutory significance of the charge, the unions described TSC as a critical funding mechanism for the country’s aviation safety and regulatory architecture.

They said the charge, provided for under the NCAA Act, was imposed on passengers, collected by airlines on behalf of the Federal Government and remitted to the NCAA for distribution among the NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

According to them, the funds support the statutory responsibilities of the agencies in aviation regulation, air navigation services, meteorological forecasting, accident investigation, safety oversight and aviation manpower development.

They warned that abolishing TSC without establishing a sustainable alternative funding framework could compromise the operational capacity of the agencies and weaken the country’s aviation safety management system.

“TSC is the lifeblood of the agencies. Without it, safety oversight collapses. Without it, air navigation services suffer. Without it, accident investigation as well as weather forecasting are impaired,” the unions declared.

They further argued that aviation agencies were not established to generate profits through commercial charges, but were permitted to impose cost-recovery charges to support their statutory responsibilities and Nigeria’s international aviation obligations under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) framework.

The unions also dismissed complaints by AON over TSC, insisting that the charge was borne entirely by passengers as a percentage of the cost of their purchased tickets and was not a financial burden imposed directly on airlines.

They cautioned the Federal Government against using the country’s statutory aviation funding mechanism to accommodate what they described as the private interests of favoured airline operators.

“We warn that the NSA does not use aviation’s livewire to feather the nest of favoured citizens at the expense of aviation’s wellbeing,” they said.

The unions also questioned the apparent disparity in the handling of the investigations arising from the August 11 incident, alleging that while the police were investigating the unions, Air Peace had withdrawn from the NCAA’s regulatory investigation on the grounds that the police were already investigating the matter.

They maintained that the police investigation of possible criminal offences and the NCAA’s regulatory investigation of aviation safety and security breaches were separate processes that should proceed independently.

“Air Peace walked out on the Regulator, NCAA. The Police are investigating the Unions, and not Air Peace. And the National Security Adviser is discussing how to implement Air Peace’s demand of abrogating TSC instead of holding Air Peace to account for its national security breach,” the unions alleged.

They warned that the development could create a dangerous precedent in which airline operators might resort to obstructing critical airport infrastructure whenever they disagreed with regulatory or industrial relations decisions.

The unions consequently questioned the ownership and funding structure of Air Peace, announcing plans to approach the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to request a forensic audit of the airline’s funding.

They said the proposed petition would seek to clarify what they described as the circumstances surrounding the airline’s emergence and the alleged influence shielding it from accountability.

“Time has come, therefore, to find out why Air Peace has become such a behemoth that is clearly untouchable. So, we ask, who really owns Air Peace? From where did the money to set it up come?” they queried.

The unions, however, made five demands to the Federal Government and relevant aviation authorities.

They called on the NSA to conclude and publicly disclose the outcome of its investigation into the August 11 taxiway obstruction incident, insisting that issues bordering on national security must not be swept under the carpet.

They also demanded that the Federal Government should not abolish TSC, arguing that any review of aviation charges must follow established statutory procedures and involve aviation unions, agencies and other stakeholders.

Additionally, they urged the NCAA and other relevant authorities to compel airlines that had collected TSC from passengers but failed to remit the funds to do so immediately, with appropriate sanctions imposed in accordance with the law.

The unions further demanded strict enforcement of workers’ constitutional and statutory rights to freedom of association and unionisation across all airlines operating in Nigeria.

They stressed that no airline should be treated as being above the law, adding that the enforcement of aviation regulations, statutory financial obligations and labour laws must apply equally to all operators.

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Reaffirming their commitment to the development of the aviation industry, the unions appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the NSA and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to intervene before unresolved safety and security concerns resulted in a preventable tragedy.

“We are raising this alarm today because we do not want Nigerians to wake up one day to a preventable tragedy and ask, ‘Did nobody see it coming?’ We are seeing it. We are saying it now,” they declared.

The unions said they would continue to pursue the matter through lawful engagement, petitions and, where necessary, industrial action until aviation safety, security, statutory funding and workers’ rights were adequately protected.