Aviation union leader hails Keyamo’s support for domestic airlines’ growth

The Nigerian aviation industry is on the cusp of a revolution with the launch of Enugu Air, a pioneering airline that promises to bring numerous benefits to the nation.

Comrade John Ogbe, 3rd Deputy President of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, said this as he hailed the coming of Enugu Air, which he described as a welcome development that will bring numerous benefits to the nation.

According to Ogbe, the airline will not only create choice among passengers with competitive fares but also grow commerce and tourism in the Eastern region, creating other activities that support aviation in the area.

Ogbe commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, for their commitment to creating an enabling environment for the growth of indigenous airlines.

Keyamo’s vision for a thriving aviation sector is finally taking shape, and the results are nothing short of remarkable.

The launch of Enugu Air marks a new era for Nigeria’s aviation industry, one that promises to bring numerous benefits to the nation and its people.

According to Ogbe, with effective leadership and a commitment to growth and development, the future of Nigeria’s skies has never looked brighter.

Enugu Air, he said, is poised to bridge the gap between high demand and low supply, eliminating the monopoly that has long plagued the industry and driving down prices to make air travel more accessible to all.

The potential for domestic travel in Nigeria is becoming increasingly apparent, with the movement of people from one part of the country to another essential for commerce, tourism, and the economy as a whole.

With Enugu Air set to create job opportunities not only for the people of Enugu but for Nigerians in general, Ogbe assured that the future of the nation’s aviation industry has never looked brighter.

As he noted, other state governments would do well to tap into this potential, and with the right support and infrastructure in place, Nigeria’s aviation sector is poised for unprecedented growth and development.

The launch of Enugu Air is a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s aviation industry, and with the support of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, the industry is set to experience a new dawn.

