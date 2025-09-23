Aviation security: Nigeria, UAE firm sign MoU for ACI systems

Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DALIL UAE for the deployment of Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) systems across Nigerian airports.

The agreement was reached following a strategic visit by a high-level Nigerian aviation delegation led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo SAN, to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The delegation was hosted by DALIL UAE at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the UAE Command and Control Centre, where they gained insights into world-class cargo management and aviation security technology.

During the visit, the delegation received technical briefings from DALIL UAE, a globally recognised provider of aviation security and ACI solutions.

They also toured the ACI and Command Centres, showcasing how real-time data improves cargo processing, risk profiling, and revenue collection.

The MoU provides for joint cooperation, technical support, and phased implementation of ACI systems beginning with feasibility studies in October 2025 and a nationwide rollout by Q3 2026.

The Minister emphasised that ACI adoption will strengthen aviation security through early detection of high-risk cargo, improve efficiency and reduce clearance bottlenecks, enhance government revenue assurance through real-time data, facilitate trade and position Nigeria as a regional logistics hub, and ensure compliance with ICAO/WCO global standards.

With this agreement, Nigeria is set to lead West Africa in aviation digital transformation, leveraging DALIL UAE’s proven expertise to build a more secure, efficient, and globally competitive cargo ecosystem.

