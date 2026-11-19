Former Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has called for the adoption of a Collaborative Decision Making (CDM) framework in the aviation industry, just as he proposed a 90-day pilot programme at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to improve operational efficiency, reduce flight delays and strengthen aviation safety.

Captain Nuhu, who made the proposal during a presentation on CDM, said the pilot programme should focus on evening peak departure sequencing and bring together air traffic controllers, airport operations personnel, airline dispatchers and ground handlers to establish a common platform for sharing real-time information and coordinating decisions.

Nuhu said the initiative should target a 15 percent improvement in aircraft readiness forecast accuracy, with corresponding reductions in average taxi-out times and late stand changes.

According to him, the outcome of the pilot should be documented in a joint post-implementation report endorsed by all participating agencies and used as the basis for developing a national CDM framework.

Describing CDM as “synergy on steroids,” the former NCAA chief said the concept represents a strategic shift from fragmented aviation operations to an integrated system in which stakeholders share accurate, real-time information to support coordinated decisions.

He explained that aviation operations had historically been characterised by institutional silos, with air traffic control managing airspace, airlines handling flight operations, airports managing terminal infrastructure and meteorological agencies providing weather information without sufficient integration.

Nuhu observed that the absence of effective coordination had encouraged reactive decision-making, fragmented information and operational inefficiencies, particularly during weather disruptions and peak traffic periods.

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He noted that air traffic controllers frequently bear the consequences of delays originating from airline turnaround operations and ground-handling activities because they are often not informed early enough to incorporate such developments into traffic sequencing.

According to him, the resulting lack of shared situational awareness contributes to holding patterns, reactive ground stops, increased controller workload and unnecessary aircraft fuel consumption.

He said the adoption of CDM would enable aviation stakeholders to move away from isolated operational decisions towards a shared system built around predictability, efficiency and resilience.

Nuhu identified Airport (CDM) and System-Wide Information Management (SWIM) as important frameworks for achieving the transition.

He explained that A-CDM, developed through collaboration involving the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airports Council International (ACI), EUROCONTROL and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), promotes the sharing of operational milestones, including Target Off-Block Time (TOBT), to improve departure predictability and resource utilisation.

He added that SWIM, an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-endorsed framework, would facilitate the seamless exchange of flight, meteorological and aeronautical information across the air traffic management network.

On the institutional challenges confronting the implementation of CDM in Nigeria, Nuhu said the existing governance structure, although necessary for defining the separate responsibilities of aviation agencies, could encourage institutional isolation.

He identified the different legislative mandates, management structures and key performance indicators of the NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) as factors that could make individual organisations prioritise their institutional targets above overall industry efficiency.

To address this, he proposed the establishment of a Standing System Operations Committee at major airports, comprising operational representatives of NAMA, FAAN, airlines and NiMet.

“Air traffic controllers are the ultimate integrators of the aviation system. But even the best controllers cannot optimise a system that feeds them fragmented information,” Nuhu said.