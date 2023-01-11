Aviation professionals call for more trainings, in 2023

The different aviation professional bodies in the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) are calling for adequate man power trainings in the sector to further enhance production in the system.

The professional bodies, which include the National Association of Air traffic engineers (NAAE) led by Comrade Selzing Miri, and the president of the National Air traffic Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN), Rabiu Mohammed Sani made the call in the New Year.

Speaking on the welfare of members and their working environment, Miri explained that for the optimal performance of workers in NAMA and aviation agencies training and retraining must be given priority.

Miri, who emphasised that the importance of adequate training and retraining as the key factor to workers’ enhancement, urged the government to provide necessary basic amenities that will improve workers performance.

“For the engineering sector in particular, without the necessary tools, without the required trainings, there’s no magic the workers can perform other than to remain in the same position. This year, the government should focus more on training professionals, making them more professional in their fields of endeavours so that they can perform better.”

In his reaction, the president of NACAN, Mohammed Sani also called for the provision of modern communication equipment for communicators in NAMA to enhance their performance.

Sani urged the management of NAMA as a matter of urgency to implement the

Aeronautical Message Handling System (AHMS) in all the airports across the country.

He noted that the machines were installed in Kano and Lagos while configuration was on going, they have not started functioning and urged the management to put more effort in order for it to work

Citing how the unit passed through serious problem concerning trainings last year, the NACCAN President declared: “AO 30, AO 31,AO 41,AMS 06 were supposed to be conducted 2022 but were not done last year due to some issues in the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.We were supposed to finish the trainings in 2022 none in the AO 31 was trained. They are still on ground.”





Sani equally called for a conducive working environment for workers to perform adequately.