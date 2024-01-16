The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, has lauded Akwa Ibom government for the new terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport.

The terminal, nearing completion, boasts the capacity to process both domestic and international flight operations simultaneously. The pleasantly surprised Minister remarked that it was a well-kept secret by the Akwa Ibom Government.

During a guided tour of the airport facilities by Governor Umo Eno, the Minister commended past Governors in the state for their substantial investments in aviation development.

“The maintenance, repairs, and overhaul facility are the first ever in the country and will service the entirety of Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, and North Africa,” he stated. The Minister also commended Governor Eno for his determination to complete the projects.

The state-of-the-art terminal is equipped to handle both domestic and international flight operations simultaneously, showcasing the Akwa Ibom Government’s commitment to advancing aviation capabilities.

Throughout the tour led by Governor Umo Eno, the Minister emphasized the strategic significance of the airport’s Maintenance, Repairs, and Overhaul (MRO) facility. Describing it as the first of its kind in the country, he stressed that the MRO would serve not only Nigeria but also the entire West, East, and North Africa.

Governor Eno’s dedication to the completion of these pioneering projects received special acknowledgment from the Aviation Minister. The inspection covered key areas such as the MRO, the upcoming terminal building, and the newly constructed taxiway, all contributing to the airport’s growing prominence.

In light of the ambitious developments, Governor Eno is actively seeking collaboration with the Federal Government to fully harness the airport’s potential.

The prospect of utilising the airport’s state-of-the-art facilities for the nation’s benefit aligns with the government’s broader vision for advancing the aviation sector.

The Akwa Ibom Government’s commitment to aviation development, as recognized by the Aviation Minister, marks a significant milestone in the region’s infrastructure and positions Victor Attah International Airport as a pivotal hub for air travel across the African continent.

